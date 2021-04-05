India is indeed one of the biggest markets in the world when it comes to two-wheelers. With a population exceeding 1.3 billion, it goes without saying that making it big in India constitutes making it big in the rest of the world. As such, many European motorcycle manufacturers have set up manufacturing facilities in India to develop and manufacture bikes for the local market, and the rest of the Asian market.

One such scooter comes in the form of the Aprilia SXR 160, from the Piaggio Group. This scooter, which sees assembly in Aprilia's Baramati factory, has set the bar high in the premium scooter segment in India. As such, it has received one of the most prestigious awards at the 2021 edition of Autocar Awards. The India-specific scooter has been named the Scooter Of The Year 2021, thanks to its unique combination of style, performance, and comfort. On top of that, the Aprilia SXR 160 has been known to set itself apart in terms of overall build quality and fit and finish.

The Aprilia SXR 160 comes with premium features consisting of LED lights, multi-function digital display, and ABS as standard. At the heat of this spritely little scooter is a 160cc single-cylinder engine, complete with 3V Tech FI Engine technology. This makes it compliant to BS6 emissions regulations in India. Piaggio India CEO, Diego Graffi, shared his excitement about the award given to the Aprilia SXR 160. “Launched on the Indian market only in January – and in Nepal a few weeks ago – the Aprilia SXR 160 has rapidly achieved enormous success, gaining an important position in the premium scooter segment.”

As it would turn out, Autocar India isn't the only automotive authority to give praise to the Aprilia SXR 160. The scooter was also named Best Two-Wheeler at the Auto Expo 2020, and 2021 Scooter of the Year by the BBC's Top Gear India.