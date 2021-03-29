Norton Motorcycles and parent company TVS Motor Company announced that they’re pleased to welcome a new Chairman of TVS’ Board of Directors as of January, 2023. His name is Sir Ralf Speth, and he’ll bring decades of auto industry experience to his new appointment.

Speth has a strong engineering background, which helped him lead Jaguar Land Rover for 11 years as its CEO. Under his leadership, the company brought the Jaguar I-PACE all-electric performance SUV from an idea into a fully engineered and designed reality.

Prior to his work with Jaguar Land Rover, Sir Ralf spent time with Ford Motor Company’s Premier Automotive Group, as well as BMW, which is where he first began his career. He has also served on the Tata Motors Board, as well as the Supervisory Board of Tata Sons Limited.

Thanks to his outstanding leadership skills and service to science, Sir Ralf has been recognized in multiple ways. According to his Royal Society biography, he has so far been twice honored by the British Empire for his services. In 2015, Sir Ralf was appointed Honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire. Just four years later, in 2019, he was made an Additional Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. He has also been a member of the Royal Academy of Engineering since 2014, and is also a professor at the University of Warwick.

This appointment comes as Norton Motorcycles, which is wholly owned by TVS Motor Company, continues construction on its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Solihull. It is currently scheduled to open by the end of Q2 of 2021, and will form the central base from which all Norton Motorcycles operations occur.

“We are truly delighted to welcome Sir Ralf to the TVS Motor Company family,” said Norton Motorcycles interim CEO John Russell, in a statement.

“We know that Sir Ralf is a tremendous leader and his accomplishments in the automotive industry speak volumes. This excellent appointment comes at a time when the Norton Motorcycles business is on a very positive trajectory, but still with much work to do. We will soon be settled in our state-of-the-art new manufacturing base and the guidance of Sir Ralf will be important for us as a growing British business that has a strong legacy,” he concluded.