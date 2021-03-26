CFMOTO Launches 250SR Racing Version

Lightweight, low-displacement sportbikes have gained popularity in recent years, particularly in the Asian market. Apart from being tractable enough to be used on a daily basis, these bikes make for the perfect platform for aspiring racers and track-riding aficionados to hit the track in a fun, affordable, and safe way.

Equipped with single-cylinder or parallel-twin engines, these entry-level bikes feature similar dimensions as their bigger siblings, but are friendly enough to keep new riders safe, should things get a little out of hand. In line with this, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has launched the 250SR Racing Version in the Chinese market. Based on their popular naked bike, the 250 NK, the 250SR donns a full-fairing, low-slung clip-ons, and a more aggressive suspension setup. Available in the global market as the 300SR, the 250SR Racing Version could be indicative of the company's plans of rolling out a sportier variant of the 300SR.

Out of the box, the CFMoto 250SR in basic trim comes with pretty a impressive spec sheet. Equipped with a 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, this lightweight, peppy sportbike pumps out a healthy 27 horsepower–perfect for both beginner riders, and experienced motorcyclists looking to venture into track riding. Now, CFMoto has launched an even better Racing Version which comes with some notable updates.

First and foremost, the CFMoto 250SR Racing Version gets a new livery. Featuring a more race-oriented design, the new livery resembles that of the concept bike which was unveiled a couple of years ago. Additionally, CFMoto has tweaked the 250SR's KYB suspension to make it stiffer for more aggressive track riding. The bike's throttle, braking system, and ergonomics have also been tweaked slightly for a more aggressive setup. On the feature front, the 250SR Racing Version continues to feature a full-color TFT display, standard ABS, and Eco and Sport riding modes.