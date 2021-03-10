U.S. events start in March and end in September.
It’s springtime in the U.S., and it’s beginning to look a lot like demo truck time! KTM just kickstarted demo season by announcing that it’s rolling out a truck full of demo bikes to 16 different locations throughout 2021. As we’ve become familiar with over the past two years, plans are subject to change, KTM’s most up-to-date demo calendar included. Ask your local participating dealer closer to the date for the most current info, or email KTM Events to find out more.
That said, let’s take a look at what’s involved if you want to spend a little time with the shiny new 2021 KTM models you dream about when that truck comes. To participate, demo riders must be aged 21 or older, and must have a government-issued photo ID with a motorcycle endorsement, as well as proper riding gear. Registration is done on the morning of each event, and demo rides are first-come, first served.
Riders between the ages of 21 and 24 will only be eligible to ride the 390cc models that KTM currently offers in the States. However, if you’re a rider who’s 25 or older, you can ride KTMs that are 690cc and above. Regardless of age, all demo riders get a $500 Ride Orange VIP Card voucher, which can be used for any KTM PowerParts, PowerWear, or SpareParts through authorized KTM dealers. Be aware, however, that this voucher is only good if you also buy a new KTM street model from that dealer as well.
For 2021, the KTM Ride Orange demo truck will stop at several participating KTM dealers across the country, as well as a couple of motorcycle events. Here’s the full calendar as of March 10, 2021.
- March 20, 2021: KTM North America, Inc. in Murrieta, California
- March 27, 2021: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona
- March 27, 2021: Grandview Public Market in West Palm Beach, California
- March 28, 2021: Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, Florida
- April 17, 2021: GoPro Motoplex in Mooresville, North Carolina
- April 24, 2021: Skywood Trading Post and Deli in Woodside, California
- April 25, 2021: Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, New Jersey
- May 1, 2021: Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia
- May 15, 2021: Portland International Speedway in Portland, Oregon
- May 15, 2021: TBD in Kansas City, Missouri
- May 22, 2021: TBD in Seattle, Washington
- May 22, 2021: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas
- June 12, 2021: Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado
- August 14, 2021: TBD in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- September 16 through 19: Touratech Rally in Plain, Washington
- September 21 through 26: Americade Motorcycle Rally in Lake George, New York
Sources: KTM, Rider Magazine
About this article