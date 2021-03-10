It’s springtime in the U.S., and it’s beginning to look a lot like demo truck time! KTM just kickstarted demo season by announcing that it’s rolling out a truck full of demo bikes to 16 different locations throughout 2021. As we’ve become familiar with over the past two years, plans are subject to change, KTM’s most up-to-date demo calendar included. Ask your local participating dealer closer to the date for the most current info, or email KTM Events to find out more.

That said, let’s take a look at what’s involved if you want to spend a little time with the shiny new 2021 KTM models you dream about when that truck comes. To participate, demo riders must be aged 21 or older, and must have a government-issued photo ID with a motorcycle endorsement, as well as proper riding gear. Registration is done on the morning of each event, and demo rides are first-come, first served.

Riders between the ages of 21 and 24 will only be eligible to ride the 390cc models that KTM currently offers in the States. However, if you’re a rider who’s 25 or older, you can ride KTMs that are 690cc and above. Regardless of age, all demo riders get a $500 Ride Orange VIP Card voucher, which can be used for any KTM PowerParts, PowerWear, or SpareParts through authorized KTM dealers. Be aware, however, that this voucher is only good if you also buy a new KTM street model from that dealer as well.

For 2021, the KTM Ride Orange demo truck will stop at several participating KTM dealers across the country, as well as a couple of motorcycle events. Here’s the full calendar as of March 10, 2021.