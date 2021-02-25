The global pandemic may well and truly be behind us for the most part. However, this dark period in time has surely fostered a few habits which seem to be the new norm moving forward. The rapid increase in food delivery services in the Asian market seems to be going strong even as things slowly go back to normal. Of course, ordering food online is a menial task—something you could do with your eyes closed. But what about a motorcycle?

Well, Bajaj has done just that by launching an online booking platform for all of their motorcycles. The same story goes for KTM and Husqvarna—companies which rely on Bajaj Auto for the production of some of their key models in the region. Not only does this new setup allow for minimal contact and exposure to the virus, it also saves would-be customers loads of time. Before all this, you'd have to get dressed, brush your teeth, hop into your car or onto your bike, and drive to the nearest showroom, just to have a look at and eventually book your next bike. This new platform allows you to do all this from the comfort of your home.

Just like your favorite McChicken Double Patty Burger meal, you can now configure your motorcycle based on the available options on the website. Among the list of available models include popular bikes from Bajaj such as the Avenger, CT, Dominar, Platina, and Pulsar. Bikes like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the KTM 390 Adventure are also available for reservation online. Apart from actually booking these bikes, the platform allows customers to schedule test rides, too.

This new online platform comes in handy given the fact that Bajaj is looking forward to rapidly increasing its model range in the coming months. In fact, the motorcycle giant has announced that it will be launching at least two new models every three months—a pretty impressive churn out considering how big the company already is. For the record, Bajaj Auto holds a massive 38-percent market share in the motorcycle industry in India as of December of 2020.