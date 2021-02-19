If you’re a Ducati fan, and you love the incredible depth that veteran moto journalist and historian Alan Cathcart brings to his writing, you’ll want to know all about his latest book. It’s called, very simply, Ducati Monster, and it’s all about every two-valve Monster ever made. It is, of course, printed on beautiful paper and featuring high-quality photos to ooh and aah over at your leisure over a true naked bike revolutionary.

Although we don’t have our hands on a copy of this book ourselves, the preview provided by the publisher shows a thoughtful page layout. A single, carefully chosen photo takes up one page, while the text occupies the page directly opposite it. Photos don’t appear to cross the gutter, or get bisected by the book’s spine, and the layout is clean and uncluttered.

Cathcart’s text accompanies each photo, and occupies a double-block island in a sea of the calm, white page layout. On the left, you’ll find paragraphs in Italian. On the right, you’ll find their counterparts in English. It’s a thoughtful way to present two language options in a single layout.

The book is being sold directly by its publisher, Motoitaliane. It measures 30 by 23 centimeters (or 12 by 9 inches), and costs € 49 (or about $59.41) plus shipping. There’s no mention of how many copies will be available, but the publisher plans to ship these worldwide in March, 2021.

Motoitaliane also has small handful of other books about Italian motorcycles available, including Moto Guzzi 1921-2021, Ducati Multistrada, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, and Moto Guzzi California. Prices for each of these volumes vary, but none rises above the € 49 mark. If you’ve been looking for more beautiful Italian motorcycle books for your collection in general, maybe that new Ducati Monster book needs a hardbound friend or two. New book smell may not be the same as new bike smell, but still, ha un buon profumo.