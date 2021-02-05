When CFMoto introduced their entry-level lightweight sportbike, the 300SR, in the Philippines, they changed the sportbike game and introduced higher displacement and more outright performance to the entry level segment. While sportbikes such as the Yamaha R3 and Ninja 400 continue to be popular choices due to their multi-cylinder layout and more power, the 300SR presented itself as an impressive alternative to entry-level sub-200cc machines.

CFMoto has outfitted the 300SR with a peppy 292.4cc single cylinder engine. As such, it bears a rather similar riding character to its Austrian cousin, the KTM RC 200. With 30 ponies on eagerly waiting to be unleashed from their stable, the CFMoto 300SR can definitely keep pace with motorcycles of similar, and even greater displacements. To add to this, it featues unmistakable supersport styling, complete with clip-on handlebars and aggressive rear set footpegs. All these features add up to an absolute looker on the street and track.

With a sticker price of just P165,000, or just north of $3,300 USD, this aggressively-styled, lightweight sportbike is even more affordable than some motorcycles that have less power and performance. That being said, it offers 300cc performance at a 150cc price-point, with bikes like the Yamaha YZF R15 and Honda CBR150R occupying the same price bracket. With this in mind, CFMoto Philippines has yet again put an exciting spin onto this already impressive machine. For 2021, Motostrada, the folks responsible for distributing CFMoto in the Philippines, has launched the 300SR in a striking new color scheme: Nebula White.

At first glance, the new Nebula White CFMoto 300SR looks clean and simple—a stark contrast to the race inspired livery of last year's iteration. Upon closer scrutiny, it exudes a thoroughly premium look and a clean aesthetic that’s very pleasing to the eyes. The new livery flaunts CFMoto’s signature white and teal colorway, making the Nebula White color option a more understated finish as opposed to the previous iterations of this bike. The new color scheme however, does not detract from the sporty and aggressive nature of the 300SR.