Underbone motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds have been the kings of Southeast Asian roads for decades now. Thanks to their lightweight construction, practicality, affordable price tag, these two-wheelers have become a staple form of transportation for both commuters and motorcycle enthusiasts in the region. In line with this, we see some pretty dope concepts such as the Yamaha F-155 concept rolled out last week.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are barebones scooters designed specifically for the working class individual. These machines are meant to ferry you and your belongings from point A to point B without any fuss whatsoever. One of the more popular models in the Malaysian market, the 135 LC, has received an update for the 2021 model year. Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Malaysia has launched the 2021 Yamaha 135 LC. It now features three additional color options, as well as a special edition stealth gold colorway.

Yamaha 135 LC in Stealth Gold trim.

Apart from the added aesthetic flair, the Yamaha 135 LC retains its technical specs. That being said, it comes equipped with a 134cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a four-speed rotary transmission, this little runabout pumps out a zippy 12 horsepower, making it easy to squeeze through dense urban traffic. A single piston disc brake mated to a rear drum brake adequately put this 240 pound scooter to a stop, while standard telescopic forks mated to a rear mono-shock absorb potholes and bumps on the road. Lastly, a set of 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tires give it a sporty dynamic.

Overall, the Yamaha 135 LC is fun both in and out of the city—in the urban jungle, as well as twisty mountain roads. For the 2021 model year, the 135 LC sports three new colors: Cyan Metallic, Fiery Red, and Yamaha Blue. A special edition Stealth Gold option is also available. Luckily, the Yamaha 135 LC retains its price tag of just RM6,868 or $1,700 USD for the standard version, and RM7,118, or $1,760 USD for the Stealth Gold special edition variant.