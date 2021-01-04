The low displacement scooter market in developing countries like India is one of the most lucrative in the world. With stringent regulations in place and rapid innovations from new entrants in the market, established brands such as TVS are forced to constantly innovate their existing range of machines in order to keep up with demand. With a couple of electric scooters in the pipeline, TVS is also focusing its attention on its high volume bikes.

The TVS Jupiter has been the company's best-selling scooter in the market for several years now. It boasts an extremely friendly price tag, simple and practical features, and a barebones design. Equipped with a 110cc engine, a report from GaadiWaadi suggests that a 125cc version will roll out soon. Due to the BS6 implementation earlier this year, several motorcycle manufacturers in India have been bumping up their bikes' displacement in order to conform to certain emissions standards.

The TVS Jupiter 110 has been a best-selling scooter for a few years now.

As it would turn out, larger engines run cleaner at certain speeds, as opposed to smaller ones, thanks to the reduced strain afforded by the increase in displacement. This is perhaps TVS's rationale towards the move to a slightly bigger engine. At present, only the NTorq serves as the company's 125cc scooter. Preferred by a younger crowd, the NTorq features much more premium components and hip styling as opposed to the Jupiter. All these add up to a higher price tag, however.

The Jupiter on the other hand, is one of the most simple scooters out there. Equipped with an analogue instrument panel, the Jupiter does not boast of cutting edge technology, neither does it employ neck-breaking styling. As a result, it's well-loved by those looking for an affordable workhorse suited for everyday use. As for the new 125cc version, it will likely be powered by the same 124.8cc engine found in the NTorque. This will bump up the scooter's output to an adequate 9.6 horsepower, as opposed to the outgoing model's 7.3 ponies.

Once released, the TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to be priced at around the Rs 70,000 mark. It will likewise compete with the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, and Hero Destini 125 for market dominance.