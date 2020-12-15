If you’re an OEM on the scale of, say, Honda, then one of your goals is surely to cover as many possible types of riders as you can. Team Red knows that every rider starts somewhere. For decades, it’s thought about bikes and scooters that can put people who may not have ever ridden before onto their first two-wheeled vehicles. While the Vision 110 may not have the same timeless charm as a Super Cub, there’s definitely a place for it as a daily commuter scooter.

Since Euro 5 deadlines were on the horizon anyway, Honda took this opportunity for a bit of a refresh on its no-nonsense, no-frills scoot. It’s still powered by an air-cooled single, but one with a very slightly higher displacement of 109.5cc (as compared to the older one’s 108cc).

By and large, the power remains the same, putting out around 8.6 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, and 6.64 ft-lbs of torque at 5,750. For a scoot with a curb weight of 100 kilograms (or 220 pounds), the Vision’s entire point is to strike a balance between adequate power and economy. It’s not flashy, fancy, or particularly fast—but it’ll get you where you need to go. Also, there’s a reason that the name “Honda” and the word “reliable” are virtually synonymous.

The underseat storage area can fit a full-face helmet, and features 17.7 liters of storage space for any other items you may want to tuck underneath you for safekeeping on your journey. New for 2021, the Vision now features an idle-stop system to help boost fuel economy even further. Four colors are on offer for 2021, including Mat Galaxy Black Metallic, Poseidon Black Metallic, Pearl Jasmine White, and Candy Noble Red.

We don’t get any version of the Vision 110 in the U.S., for all the usual reasons that we don’t get most smaller-displacement scooters. In any case, if you live in the U.K. or parts of Asia where the Vision is a mainstay, you should contact your local Honda dealer for the most accurate pricing and availability information.