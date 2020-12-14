If you have room in your heart (and/or basement, studio apartment, or wherever you’re staying) for an early ‘70s Honda single, this 1972 Honda SL125 is ready to move right in. It’s a green and white beauty that looks to have been produced for the German market, but it’s currently chilling at a dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, in anticipation of finding a new owner.

The more you learn about moto history, the more you see that plenty of modern facts of life in our niche were, in fact, exactly the same way back in the day. In the late ‘60s, Honda introduced a slew of small-displacement singles, all powered by the same 122cc, four-stroke single. It was capable of about 13 horsepower at 10,500 rpm. Just like today, Honda created multiple variants with the same engine to suit various types of riding. The SS125A was the Super Sport option, the CD125 was a touring model, and the SL125 was a scrambler.

Now, you may be thinking of something completely different when you see the word “scrambler,” so take a look at the upswept exhaust on this bike. While a retro-modern “scrambler” in 2020 most definitely has a road bias to it, what Honda was going for back in the early ‘70s was more what we think of as an enduro or dual-sport style. For further confirmation, just look at those raised fenders, 21-inch front wheel, and that cross-braced handlebar.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of paperwork regarding this bike’s history. A private party is selling it through a dealer, and said that they acquired it in 2013 but aren’t sure when it came to the U.S. What they do know is that they’re selling it here in 2020 with a clean Arizona title, at no reserve, with around 30,000 kilometers (or 19,000) miles on the clock. Real mileage is, of course, unknown.

Seller notes that the rubber situation consists of “older Metzeler tires,” though no further details are given. There’s also very little mention of any type of maintenance or service, although the photos certainly depict a bike that’s had cosmetic care, at the very least. The seat appears to be in good shape, as well, which is nice for a trail bike of this vintage. The seller says the bike was both started and serviced in 2019, but gives zero details as to what that service entailed.

This auction ends on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, and bidding is up to $1,500 at the time of writing. To see more photos or place a bid, check it out at Bring A Trailer.