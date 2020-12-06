Piaggio, the parent company of various popular motorcycle manufacturers such as Vespa, Moto Guzzi and Aprilia, has announced that its recent entrant in the Indian market, the SXR 160, seeks to further dominate the entry level maxi-scooter segment. The Aprilia SXR 160, apart from being sold in India, will also now be manufactured locally in Aprilia’s Baranati production facility.

Currently available in a sporty red color scheme showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last February, Aprilia will be rolling out a special, new color scheme for the SXR 160 to celebrate the local assembly of the scooter. Soon to be available in a deep blue with matching gray accents, the Aprilia SXR 160 is a scooter that has been developed specifically for the Indian market.

Going up against the likes of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, as well as other scooters from Yamaha and Honda, the Aprilia seeks to offer a more premium riding experience by way of its European styling and heritage. Featuring a sporty design and aesthetic cues similar to that of Aprilia’s high performance bikes, the SXR 160 features a full-LED lighting system and sharp, pointy body work.

At the heart of the Aprilia SXR 160 is an iteration of the company’s popular 160cc, three-valve, fuel-injected single cylinder engine found in the SR160 scooter. Displaying an abundance of information is the scooters fully digital LCD instrument panel. Of course, as is the case of most scooters of this caliber, the SXR 160 features a USB charging port, and ample storage underneath the soft and comfortable seat.

Although Piaggio has yet to release the official pricing of the new Aprilia SXR 160, we can peg the new scooter’s price point to fall somewhere between the Rs 1.10 to 1.20 lakh range or the equivalent of around $1,500 USD.