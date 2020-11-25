There are two episodes left in Ducati’s five-part World Première series. The penultimate episode is scheduled to stream on November 25, 2020, and will feature the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini—that much we already know.

The last episode is coming on December 2, and until now, we weren't exactly sure what the Italian firm had in the works. We now have a clue and it looks like it’s going to end things with a bang. Ducati tweeted a teaser image of the new Monster on November 20 and confirmed that the updated roadster is set to debut in the last World Première episode.

We were bound to see a new Monster at some point. We already knew that Ducati sent its popular naked back to the drawing board after a test mule was spotted at a German facility back in July. Based on what we know of the current Monster lineup, the bike in the pictures looks like the updated 821—at least that’s what the dual exhaust tip, dual-sided swingarm, and right-hand side brake set up suggest.

The most notable change we noticed at the time was the apparent absence of the model’s signature trellis frame. The new silhouette doesn’t quite have the sex appeal it used to have, which offended a lot of enthusiasts. Some of you even compared it to the Suzuki Gladius. We don’t mean to rub salt in the wound but the Gladius and its SV descendant continue to rock a trellis frame, just saying.

The silver lining is that the suspected new aluminum frame will help the bike shed a considerable amount of weight—as much as 20 pounds, according to Moto Station.

As for the engine itself, the spy shots don’t give us much to work with, however, several publications, including our colleagues at OmniMoto, suggest that the 821cc mill will be replaced with the SuperSport’s 937cc engine for 2021. A little streamlining can’t hurt.

Well, the good news is that we don’t have much longer to wait to find out what the new Ducati Monster is all about. The countdown is officially on.

