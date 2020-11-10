Bike theft is never a good experience, but it has to hurt even more when your kid’s bike gets stolen. Sadly, that’s what happened to six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea over the weekend. In addition to reaching out to local authorities, Rea also put the word out on Twitter in hopes that someone spots these bikes.

"Sometime between 6pm on Sunday 8 November and 11am on Monday 9 November, it was reported that two Kawasaki motocross bikes, one Yamaha motocross bike, a generator, a chainsaw and a set of hedge clippers were taken from a shed in the area," an officer with the Police Service of Northern Ireland told the BBC.

Local police are continuing to investigate, and ask that if you’re in the area and saw something, to please contact them on 101. The two Kawasaki bikes are full-sized ones that Rea himself uses for training, while the Yamaha PW50 is his son Jake’s. It’s been customized to look like a miniature version of one of his dad’s bikes, done in Kawasaki-green and white livery with the number 65 on prominent display.

Rea tweeted out photos of all three stolen bikes, in hopes of getting as many eyes on them as possible. Presumably, the garden equipment is of less concern than the bikes—and I mean, you’d probably have those priorities as well, if your shed got burgled.

Here’s hoping Rea can get the bikes back, and in good condition. As any rider knows, it’s not always even about the bikes themselves—it's about all the good times you’ve had on them. Maybe you can buy a new bike—or in his case, I’m sure Kawasaki would be happy to help him out—but you can’t get those memories back.