At its best, racing is an exhilarating profession—but with great reward, great risk also often walks hand in hand. Sadly, the very talented Marco Simoncelli wasn’t the first and won’t be the last racer we’ve lost far too young. However, it’s now someone’s unique opportunity to own a Gresini Honda CBR 1000 RR that Super Sic once used in testing, so let’s take a look.

The bike is located at Ruote da Sogno, a classic car and bike showroom that prides itself on showcasing over 700 classic motorcycles at any given time. It’s not a museum, and it’s not a collection; it’s a place for enthusiasts to be able to visit, appreciate, and hopefully take home a two- or four-wheeled vehicle they’ve wanted to get their hands on.

The shop is located in Reggio Emilia, in the heart of what’s known as the Italian Motor Valley. Naturally, you can eat, drink, and see all the beautiful moto and auto art you could possibly want in the region. Ferrari, Maserati, Pagani, Lamborghini, and of course our beloved Ducati are all located conveniently close by.

This Gresini CBR 1000 RR comes with a certificate of authenticity and origin from the Gresini Racing Team, signed by Fausto Gresini himself. It was used in testing, not racing, and three separate Gresini Honda riders used it for different tests. In 2011, Super Sic had first run in the saddle. In 2012, Michele Pirro used it to test at Vallelunga. Finally, in 2014, Scott Redding used it for a test at Jerez.

The bike is most definitely used, but Ruote da Sogno says it’s been well-maintained. Unfortunately, no further details are given about what said maintenance entails, but we’re sure you could ask any questions you might have if you’re considering buying it. Speaking of which, although it’s currently located in Italy, the dealer is willing to ship it abroad. Asking price is €48,000, or about $56,922.