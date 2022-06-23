American-style touring bikes are family affairs. They’re made to munch miles in inimitable style and comfort, both for you and for your passenger—and in many cases, there are variants within the same model family to dial in the exact features you want. See? As the wise sage Dominic Toretto once said, the most important thing in life will always be family. (Did he mean bikes? We’ll pretend he did.)

What could be better than putting a loved one on the back of your bike, packing up plenty of clothes to last a couple of days, then putting the miles on and seeing the sights together? Even things you’ve seen before look different on a bike than they do any other way. Also, stuff you’ve never seen before will make an even greater impression. Fresh air is supposed to be good for you, right? Why not get your fill by taking an amazing road trip?

Please note, this list is concentrating on American-style massive touring bikes. As you might guess, it’s largely dominated by American OEMs, though there are some additional bikes from overseas OEMs to consider. Also, although all of these manufacturers sell in multiple markets, prices listed here are in USD, and both price and availability may vary in other markets.

If you’d prefer a sport tourer or an adventure tourer, no worries—those will be on separate lists in the future. For the moment, though, if you’re a firm believer that bigger is always better, then there’s probably something on this list for you.

2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin, the Electra Glide Standard represents touring at its most essential. If you’re the kind of person who rides to reengage with yourself and forget the world, a bike like this could be the bike for you. Connectivity? What’s that? And of course, there’s that famous and reassuring batwing fairing up front. It makes a claimed 111 foot-pounds of torque at 3,250 rpm to pull you strongly through every situation.

It’s a largely no-frills bike, offered only in one color: Vivid black. ABS comes standard, as do electronic linked braking and cruise control. All those other safety options, like hill hold control or a tire pressure monitoring system, are kept completely optional. The luggage holds 2.3 cubic feet of all your necessary items, the fuel tank can fit six gallons of fuel, and the claimed MPG number is 43. Curb weight is 820 pounds, all ready to go. Pricing starts at $19,429.

2022 Harley-Davidson Road King and Road King Special

Do you like chrome details, or would you prefer them to be all murdered out? The Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin and all 111 pound-feet of its torque at 3,250 rpm do all the heavy lifting here, in both cases. You get a 19-inch front wheel on the Road King Special and an 18-inch one in the rear, while the regular Road King gets two 18-inch wheels at both ends. Paint choices are different between the two, and of course the Road King comes with the standard windscreen, while the Road King Special forgoes it.

The luggage on the Road King fits 2.3 cubic feet of stuff, and the bike weighs 828 pounds at the curb. Meanwhile, the Road King Special fits 2.5 cubic feet of stuff, and weighs a comparatively svelte 807 pounds at the curb. Pricing starts at $19,929 for the Road King and $23,429 for the Road King Special.

2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Family

The Road Glide family all has that sharknose fairing leading the way into every situation—and if you like that look, then this could be the family for you. The Road Glide packs the Milwaukee-Eight 107, but the Road Glide Special bumps up to the Milwaukee-Eight 114 (offering a claimed 118 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm).

Meanwhile, the Road Glide Limited gets a Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114, making a claimed 122 pound-feet of torque at just 3,000 rpm. As you might guess, the CVO Road Glide and CVO Road Glide Limited ratchet the power up just a bit more with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, good for a claimed 126 pound-feet of torque at 3,750 RPM in the CVO Road Glide and 125 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm in the CVO Road Glide Limited.

The entire Road Glide family is made for your family, with passenger seating, roomy luggage, and infotainment systems if you’d like to listen to something other than the wind and traffic along with your engine. Available paint schemes also vary between models, as you’d expect, with the Road Glide Special getting some two-tone paint options.

The Road Glide weighs a claimed 855 pounds at the curb, while the Road Glide Special comes in at 853 pounds. The Road Glide Limited tips the scales at 932 pounds, but it does also have a full top box and passenger backrest setup as standard. The CVO Road Glide goes back down to 893 pounds, but it’s also geared more toward the sleek performance bagger end of the spectrum than the Road Glide Limited is.

The top-of-the-line Road Glide is, of course, the CVO Road Glide Limited, which is made with rider and passenger comfort in mind. Premium paint and Tomahawk wheels come standard, as do heated grips. Prices start at $22,249 for the Road Glide and range to a starting point of $44,899 for the CVO Road Glide Limited.

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Family

If nothing but that swept-back little headlight cowl will do to satisfy your bagger needs, then look no further than the Street Glide family. The base Street Glide starts off with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin providing the power. Move up to the Street Glide Special if you want the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin, or the CVO Street Glide for the Milwaukee-Eight 117.

All three Street Glides feature a passenger seat, capacious luggage, and infotainment systems—but as always, different paints, entertainment, and other options are available at each level. The Street Glide weighs 829 pounds at the curb, while the Street Glide Special is 827 pounds, and the CVO Street Glide is 866 pounds. Pricing starts at $22,249 for the Street Glide and $41,899 for the CVO Street Glide.

2022 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Vented batwing fairing? Check. Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin power and heated grips? Check. A standout 27.5-inch seat height, which Harley calls out as being a tall option since many of the other offerings in this segment have lower seat heights? Check. There’s a passenger seat and backrest standard, along with a top box, hard luggage, infotainment—basically, all the features you want in this segment.

Curb weight is 917 pounds. ABS, cruise control, a security option, and premium radio are all standard. Plenty of other options are available for an additional charge. Pricing starts at $29,169, and there are eight color options available that may incur different charges.

2022 Indian Springfield

If you’re looking for that classic American tourer look, the Springfield is a strong contender. It’s powered by Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin, which makes claimed peak torque of 119 foot-pounds at 3,000 rpm.

Features include a quick-release windshield, remote-locking hard saddlebags, tire pressure monitoring, ABS, cruise control, ride modes, keyless ignition, and a 12V charging port. It’s simple, stripped down, with no infotainment to get between you and the road. Curb weight is 829 pounds, and it comes in your choice of two two-tone colorways for 2022. Pricing starts at $22,499.

2022 Indian Chieftain Limited

Powered by Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116, which makes a claimed 126 pound-feet of torque at 2,900 rpm, the Chieftain is Indian’s take on a modern American touring bike. It comes with that ultra-modern fairing and LED headlight setup, along with a seven-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, a power windshield, remote-locking hard saddlebags, cruise control, ABS, audio system, smartphone integration, and a whole lot more.

Curb weight is 823 pounds, and the 2022 Chieftain Limited comes in your choice of three colors. Pricing starts at $27,999.

2022 Indian Challenger Limited

For a slightly more aggressive look in your modern American tourer, Indian offers the Challenger Limited. It’s powered by Indian’s PowerPlus engine, which makes a claimed 122 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque at 3,800 rpm.

Features include a seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, ABS, cruise control, Apple CarPlay, adjustable fairing air vents, keyless ignition, locking saddlebags, a power windshield, a 12V charging port, and more. Curb weight is 839 pounds. For 2022, it comes in three colorways, starting at $27,999.

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

The Roadmaster Limited has a top box and passenger backrest so your pillion can ride in total comfort. It’s powered by the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin, making a claimed 126 pound-feet of torque at 2,900 rpm.

Features include a seven-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, heated grips, adjustable passenger floorboards, 36.2 gallons of total storage with remote locking, tire pressure monitoring, ABS, cruise control, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Curb weight is 890 pounds. It comes in your choice of two colorways for 2022, starting at $30,749.

2022 Indian Pursuit Limited

If you think chrome and luxury go together like peanut butter and jelly, then Indian submits the Pursuit Limited for your consideration. It’s powered by Indian’s liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin engine, which makes a claimed 122 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque at 3,800 rpm.

Features include LED lighting, a seven-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, ABS, tire pressure monitoring, 35.8 gallons of remote lockable storage, adjustable passenger floorboards, Brembo brakes, a power windshield, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Curb weight is 912 pounds. It’s available in your choice of three colorways for 2022, starting at $29,999.

2022 Honda Gold Wing

Powered by Honda’s six-cylinder, 1,833cc boxer engine, which is mated to your choice of Honda’s seven-speed automatic DCT with reverse and walking modes, or a six-speed manual gearbox with overdrive and electric reverse. The Gold Wing is also shaft-driven, making maintenance a snap—something you’ll definitely appreciate if you intend to put thousands of miles on your new ‘Wing.

The 2022 Gold Wing is available in four variants: automatic DCT with hard bags, Tour with a top box and passenger backrest, Tour Airbag Automatic DCT, or Tour Automatic DCT. The Gold Wing Tour gets a slipper clutch, and all Gold Wings get cruise control, hill start assist, and an electric windscreen as standard. Curb weight is 804 pounds. Depending on your trim level, different color choices are available starting at $25,300.

2021 Yamaha Star Venture

Powered by Yamaha’s 1,854cc air-cooled V-twin, the Star Venture features Yamaha’s power-assist Sure-Park system to aid in both forward and reverse parking maneuvers when you’re loaded down with gear (and maybe a passenger). Heated grips and seats also come standard for both rider and passenger.

Features include the Transcontinental Package, which includes a full complement of infotainment details, including GPS navigation, Yamaha Dual Zone audio control, standard LED fog lights, and more. Cruise control, assist and slipper clutch, and traction control also come standard. Curb weight is 963 pounds, and your choice between two colors starts at $26,999.

2022 BMW K 1600 Family

If you’re looking for an ultra-modern touring bike that’s very happy to go its own way in the styling department, then the K 1600 Grand America or K 1600 GTL may just be for you. Both feature a full complement of hard luggage, including a top case and passenger backrest to make sure your pillion is comfortable and you can carry enough stuff for the both of you.

They’re powered by BMW’s oil and water cooled 1,649cc six-cylinder engine, which makes a claimed 160 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and 132.7 pound-feet of torque at 5,250 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox, and the K 1600s are shaft-driven.

Features on the K 1600 Grand America and GTL include a 10.25-inch full-color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated navigation, an audio system, charging USB-C phone storage, four rider-configurable buttons, traction control, hill start control, tire pressure monitor, heated grips and seats for rider and passenger, and more. Curb weight on the K 1600 GTL is 789 pounds, which makes it almost a featherweight in this class. The curb weight on the K 1600 Grand America isn’t much more, at 809.1 pounds. Pricing starts at $26,895 for the GTL and $27,745 for the Grand America.