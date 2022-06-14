Two wheels are awesome, but let’s face it—sometimes, what you really want is three wheels. Why? Any number of reasons, really. From personal physical reasons to feeling better about taking a passenger on three wheels instead of two, it’s your choice, and it’s an awesome one. Don’t let anyone tell you differently; it’s your bike, after all.

From trikes to reverse trikes to sidecars, there’s a lot of ground to cover here in 2022 (and that’s why you need three wheels to do it). Please note that pricing and availability for all models will vary by region. Not every three-wheeler listed here will be available everywhere you’re reading this, unfortunately. However, if you’re truly interested, and a given OEM already has a presence in your region, it wouldn’t hurt to ask when X model is coming to your area!

All that said, here are the three-wheeled options available for sale in 2022, directly from manufacturers. We’re not talking about conversion kits or customs, of course—only production machines available for sale as new bikes. (I mean, anything can be a three-wheeler if you’re willing to put in the money and time, right?) Our other important deciding factor was that everything on this list should have handlebars, not steering wheels. Ready? Let’s go!

2022 Ural Gear Up

You want a sidecar? Sidecars are what Ural does, has done, and will continue to do—and if you don’t like it, then a Ural probably isn’t the bike for you.

If it is, though, you may want to check out a Gear Up in 2022. It’s powered by a 749cc air-cooled boxer engine, with perfectly square bore and stroke of 78mm x 78mm, making a claimed 41 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 42 pound-feet of torque at 4,300 rpm. It also has a four-speed gearbox, plus reverse gear, and comes packing a five-gallon fuel tank.

The Gear Up is 2WD, gets sidecar LED foglights, a power outlet, sidecar front bumper, spare wheel and luggage rack, a jerry can to carry extra fuel, and a utility shovel just in case. It comes with a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty, and MSRP is $18,999.

2019 Yamaha Niken GT

According to Yamaha, the company’s leaning multi-wheel technology was designed to enhance a rider’s feelings of stability during cornering. How riders feel about it will, of course, vary—as most rider opinions generally do. Unlike most of the other three-wheelers on this list, the Niken GT doesn’t stand upright by itself—which is something else to consider.

It’s powered by Yamaha’s 847cc inline triple (as also featured in the MT-09), with bore and stroke of 78.0mm x 59.1mm. Wet weight is an extremely chunky 580 pounds, but, you know, it has a third wheel. Traction control, ABS, a factory quick shifter, and cruise control all come standard.

If you’re looking for a three-wheeler that’s truly like nothing else, the Niken GT—despite not having been updated since its introduction—may just be what you’re searching for. MSRP is $15,999.

Piaggio MP3 300, 400, and 500

As Piaggio will happily remind anyone who wants to listen, it was doing the whole three-wheeled scooter thing before it was cool. It’s not afraid to sue any company that it feels is infringing upon its trademarks either. Before Yamaha had its Tricities, before (and after) Peugeot had its Metropolis, Piaggio had its MP3s—and it doesn’t look to be pulling back any time soon.

At the time of writing, you can find a range of MP3s with different model years available new in markets where it’s sold. Availability will vary by market; for example, in the U.S., only the 500 is sold. In Europe, you can experience the full range of displacements if you wish.

The MP3 300 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 278cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 75mm x 63mm, making a claimed 25.8 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 19.25 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm. Seat height is a very approachable 780mm, but no weight (either dry or curb) is listed from Piaggio.

The MP3 400 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 399cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 84mm x 72mm, making a claimed 35.3 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 27.8 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. Seat height is 790mm, but again, no vehicle weights are given by the factory for this model.

Finally, the MP3 500 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 493cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 94mm x 71mm, making a claimed 43 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 35 pound-feet of torque at 5,750 rpm. Seat height is 790mm, and curb weight for the 500 is 282 kilograms, or nearly 622 pounds. Prices vary by market and displacement, but in the U.S., the price for an MP3 500 as of June 14, 2022 is $9,999.

Peugeot Metropolis

Lawsuit or no, Peugeot is still offering its Metropolis three-wheeled scooter, in a few different trim levels, in the French market (and possibly others) as of June 14, 2022. It is no longer offered for sale in Italy, but we were somewhat surprised to see that it is, in fact, still available at all. We’re no legal experts, though, and we certainly don’t know what may be going on behind the scenes. So, in any case, here are the facts we can report upon.

The Peugeot Metropolis is powered by a liquid-cooled, 399cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 84mm x 72mm, making a claimed 35.6 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 28 pound-feet of torque at 5,750 rpm. Seat height is 780mm, and curb weight is 280 kilograms—or just a hair over 617 pounds. Price is dependent on trim level, and can range from € 8,499 to € 10,499, or about $8,845 to $10,927.

2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 and 300

In 2022, the Niken GT is the only one of Yamaha’s leaning multi-wheel technology vehicles to have made it over to the States. The Tricity 125 and 300 utilize this technology in smaller-displacement scooter form, which probably goes a long way toward explaining why. While scooters are popular in most other places in the world, they haven’t historically been as well-loved in the U.S. (or Canada, for that matter).

Yamaha is an OEM with an international presence, so it builds machines it thinks customers in different markets will like. In 2022, there are enough three-wheeled scooters to constitute their own subcategory, and the Yamaha Tricity 125 and 300 are solid entries in that list. Styling between the two is very similar, and you can clearly see how they’re related to the bigger, burlier Niken GT in the design department.

Where the Tricities differ from the Niken GT, apart from being scooters, is that they offer a ‘stand assist’ feature as a selling point. As you might guess from the name, engagement of this feature lets your Tricity stand up on its own, without you needing to put your feet down at a stop. (As of June, 2022, there are recall issues regarding this feature that Yamaha is working out in various markets, so you may want to research the most current information on this issue in your region if the Tricities are options for you.)

The Tricity 125 is powered by Yamaha’s Euro 5-compliant BlueCore liquid-cooled, 125cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 52.0mm x 58.7mm, making a claimed 12 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 8.2 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. Its curb weight is just a hair over 370 pounds, and MSRP in Europe starts at €4,295, or about $4,478.

The Tricity 300 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 292cc Euro 5 single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 70.0 mm x 75.9mm, making a claimed 27.6 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 21.2 pound-feet of torque at 5,750 rpm. Curb weight is about 527 pounds, and MSRP is €8,990, or about $9,373. Since both Tricity models are sold in multiple world markets, and price conversions are rarely equivalent between markets, your best bet is to check local pricing in your area if you’re thinking of getting one.

Honda Gyro X and Gyro Canopy

The Gyro X and Gyro Canopy are long-running delivery vehicles sold in Japan, but they frequently pop up for sale in other markets. Honda released the electric Gyro:e and Gyro Canopy:e electric versions in 2021, but those aren’t currently available for sale to the general public in 2022, and are only available for fleet purchase at this time.

The Gyro X and Gyro Canopy are powered by a liquid-cooled, 49cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 38.0mm x 44.0mm, making a claimed 4.6 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 3.24 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. Seat height is 735mm for the Gyro X and 700mm for the Gyro Canopy. Curb weight on the Gyro X is 113 kilograms, or 249 pounds.

The Gyro Canopy tips the scales at 139 kilograms, or 306.4 pounds—which makes sense, given that it does, in fact, add a canopy to keep riders out of the weather.

Pricing ranges from 397,440 yen for the Gyro X to 560,520 yen for the Gyro Canopy, or about $2,934 to $4,138, including consumption tax.

2022 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler, Tri Glide Ultra, and CVO Tri Glide

Fittingly, the Motor Company offers three different trike options for riders in 2022—the no-frills Freewheeler, the Ultra Classic-based Tri Glide Ultra, and the tricked out CVO Tri Glide.

The Freewheeler and Tri Glide Ultra are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 (approximately 1,868 cc) engine, while the CVO Tri Glide bumps it up a notch to the Milwaukee-Eight 117 (approximately 1,917cc) engine. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 has a bore and stroke of 4.016 inches x 4.5 inches (or 102mm x 114.3mm).

The Motor Company doesn’t list horsepower figures, but does claim that the Freewheeler’s application makes 122 pound-feet of torque at 2,250 rpm, while the Tri Glide Ultra makes 121 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 has a bore and stroke of 4.075 inches x 4.5 inches (or 103.5mm x 114.3mm), and produces a claimed 125 pound-feet of torque at 3,750 rpm.

Seat height on the Freewheeler is 26.2 inches, going up to 27.1 inches for the Tri Glide Ultra, and down to 25.9 inches for the CVO Tri Glide. Curb weight on the Freewheeler is 1,118 pounds, Tri Glide Ultra is 1,243 pounds, and CVO Tri Glide is 1,269 pounds. All three fuel tanks hold six gallons of fuel.

All three of Harley’s 2022 trikes feature a raft of rider safety features, including ABS, electronic linked braking, traction control, drag-torque slip control, cornering ABS, cornering electronic linked braking, and cornering traction control.

The primary differences between the three are in things like lighting, infotainment, and paint. The Freewheeler gets halogen lights, while the two Tri Glides get LED lighting. The Freewheeler gets a speedometer, tachometer, fuel and voltage gauges, and that’s about it. The Tri Glide Ultra and CVO Tri Glide both get a 6.5-inch TFT Boom! Box GTS display unit, and the CVO Tri Glide adds Rockford Fosgate speakers and a Boom! Audio 30K wireless headset into the mix, as well as Harley’s premium paint and Tomahawk wheels.

Pricing starts at $28,499 for the 2022 Freewheeler, ranging up to $49,999 for the 2022 CVO Tri Glide. Additional options and accessories for all three trikes are, of course, available for additional charges.

2022 Can-Am Ryker

If you’re in the market for a twist n’ go reverse trike, then the Ryker is pretty much your only choice in 2022. The base Ryker is available with your choice of either a Rotax 600 twin or 900cc triple engine, is shaft-driven, and comes with ABS, traction, and stability control as standard.

You could bump your Ryker up to a Ryker Sport or Ryker Rally, each with its own added features. Both the Ryker Sport and Ryker Rally come with the Rotax 900cc triple engine. The Ryker Sport adds an upgraded KYB suspension, Can-Am's Max Mount structure to add passenger and cargo accessories, cruise control, and Sport Mode. Finally, the Ryker Rally adds all kinds of rally-fit goodies, including rally tires, reinforced wheels, skid plate, front vehicle protection, an air intake with a pre-filter, mud flaps, auxiliary LED lighting, and an Akrapovic silencer. You also get hand guards, a rally handlebar, a special comfort seat, and anti-slip foot pegs. Max Mount structure comes standard on this one, as does Rally Mode.

All the Rykers are available in a range of colorways. Pricing starts at $8,999 for the base Ryker, on up to $13,499 for the Ryker Rally.

2022 Can-Am Spyder F3 and RT

The Spyder F3 and RT families are all powered by Rotax’s 1,330cc inline triple, which makes a claimed 115 horsepower and is mated to a semi-automatic six-speed gearbox. Can-Am's vehicle stability system comes standard, as do front fenders with integrated LED lighting. The base Spyder F3 comes with a 4.5-inch digital gauge up front, and the entire lineup features what Can-Am characterizes as “relaxed cruiser ergonomics” in a reverse-trike package.

The Spyder F3-S gets additional color options, adds KYB shocks, and bumps that digital gauge in front up to a 7.8-inch unit, and smart phone apps. Opt for the Spyder F3-T to add adjustable rear air suspension, hard saddlebags and a glovebox, cruise control, a BRP audio sound system, and towing capability. The Spyder F3 Limited adds even more storage, a passenger backrest, a fancier BRP audio sound system (six speakers instead of four), and a top case.

Where the top-trim Spyder F3s start to get into touring territory, the Spyder RT is firmly all about touring. The Spyder RT comes with floorboards, an adjustable electronic windshield, lumbar support, and heated grips. It also comes with LED headlights and a full-color 7.8-inch LCD display. The Spyder RT Limited adds a self-leveling rear air suspension, passenger backrest, heated driver and passenger seats and grips, front cargo light and liner, and additional trim options. Finally, the Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky gets an exclusive Mystery Blue color, 12-spoke satin-finished wheels, adaptive foam seats with lumbar support and special Sea-To-Sky embroidery, adjustable side wind deflectors, and even a blanking panel to tidy up the look if you take the top case off.

The Spyder F3 range starts at $17,999 and goes up to $24,999. Over in Spyder RT-land, pricing starts at $23,899 and ranges up to $29,999.