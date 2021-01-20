On January 20, 2021, Harley-Davidson hosted its first virtual event to introduce some of the key players in its new lineup. We finally got the confirmation of what models are sticking around and which ones are being dropped in Harley’s new vision. The Motor Company notably moved things around in the Softail class and chose to ax the FXDR 114, the Low Rider, the Deluxe, and the Breakout (if you’re in the U.S.). It also gave the Fat Bob 114 a little facelift, complete with shiny new chrome accents.

The biggest change to the lineup, however, is the Street Bob’s graduation from a 107 model to a 114. Harley didn’t elaborate on what inspired the upgrade—the Milwaukee-Eight 107 remains an available powertrain after all. No, the decision rather seems to be rooted in image. As the maker puts it, the Street Bob 114 is a “tough-looking bike that was intended to be ridden hard.” Adding a few cubic inches was probably all that was needed for the bike to fit the bill better. Let's take a closer look at some of the new Bob's features.

Dimensions Unchanged

From a dimension standpoint, the new 114 has the same footprint as the 107. The wheelbase remains at an athletic 62.4 inches with a saddle height of 26.8 inches, a 30-degree rake angle, and a 6.2-inch trail.

The wheels also have the same diameter with a 19-inch rim upfront and a 16-inch one at the back, shod in 100/90B19 and 150/80B16 tires respectively. On top of the steel tubular frame, the 3.5-gallon fuel tank remains, clad in a model-exclusive livery and offered in a selection of four colors.

Lightest 114

At 659 pounds (wet), the new Street Bob is the lightest Softail model equipped with the 114 engine. That’s only a four-pound increase over the outgoing Street Bob 107’s weight in exchange for a 115cc displacement and 12 lb-ft torque increase.

Displacement Bump

As the model’s new naming convention suggests, the 2021 Street Bob is now equipped with the mid-size Milwaukee-Eight engine option, a 114 cubic inches V-twin block (1,868cc) rated at 119 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm (no official horsepower figures available).

According to the Motor Company, the bigger-displacement makes the new Street Bob nine-percent faster in the 0-to-60mph and thirteen percent faster from 60 to 80 mph, in fifth gear.

Old School With Tech

Despite its beach bum bobber style complete with chopped fenders, small ape hangers, and blacked-out accessories, the Street Bob 114 receives a small dose of tech features. The menu includes an LED headlight, a digital instrument display, a USB port, and keyless ignition.

Bring Your +1

While the Street Bob was formerly designed to be enjoyed by a single rider (with optional +1 features) Harley now made sharing the ride possible with the addition of standard passenger-friendly accessories.

The new Bob 114 receives a proper pillion seat as well as a set of foot pegs as standard equipment.