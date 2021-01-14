KTM started rolling out its 2021 lineup in June, 2020, with the list of off-road and dirt bikes carrying over into the new year. We have since been introduced to a slew of new, updated, and returning bikes, with more on the way.

With yet another unveiling coming on January 26, 2021, the House of Mattighofen isn’t done garnishing its lineup. We expect a new, radar-equipped 1290 Super Adventure to launch soon and there’s even talk of a Super Duke RR in the works—both of which could potentially launch at the end of January. Until then, let’s take a look at all the goodies KTM has unveiled so far for 2021.

KTM 390 Duke

Early in 2021, KTM confirmed the update of two of its smallest naked bikes, the 125 and 300 Dukes. While the 125 isn’t available stateside, the 390 is. New for this year is an obscure Euro 5 compliance—we say obscure because the bike maker doesn’t expand on what tweaks were required to make the 390 compliant with the new emissions standards. All we know is that the 373cc single rated at 44 horsepower now meets the Euro 5 requirements. Alright, KTM. Keep your secrets.

Also new for 2021: KTM ditches the orange paint job for a choice of white or silver colorways. If you're concerned about not being able to spot your bike from a mile away, if you pick the silver color scheme, the trellis frame and wheels remain coated in KTM's signature color. If you’re looking for something more incognito, the white with blacked-out accents should do.

KTM 450 Rally Replica

The 450 Rally Replica is as close to a rally bike as you’re going to get if you’re shopping for a KTM. This is the very bike the factory crew raced in the 2021 Dakar (minus the sponsors’ stickers).

For 2021, the rally bike received a new gearbox with an updated shift mechanism. KTM opted for a 48mm WP XACT PRO closed cartridge fork with sophisticated Cone Valve technology (slightly smaller than the actual racing bikes’ 52mm cylinders). On the inside, the 449cc thumper soldiers on through dust and sand but did, however, benefit from a modest output increase (no numerical value confirmed).

Only 85 of these machines are available and by the looks of it, you have to be in Europe to get your hands on one for the modest sum of roughly US$30,000. That’s the price to pay to tackle your own Dakar.

KTM 450 SMR

2021 could very well be the year of the supermoto. Kawasaki seems to think so, and so does KTM. The Austrian maker revived the 450 SMR after a seven-year hiatus. The 449cc thumper is back with a narrower bore but a slightly longer stroke of a total of 449.9cc instead of 449.3.

The frame is now supported by a WP XACT suspension set up with a 48mm inverted fork up front and a monoshock at the back. The swingarm can be adjusted which allows racers to adapt the wheelbase’s length to the track they’re tackling. The supermoto is fitted with a pair of 17 and 16.5-inches wheels shod in Bridgestone Battlax racing slicks. Stopping power is provided by Brembo with a 310mm circle at the front and 220mm one at the back.

KTM 690 SMC R

Still on the supermoto front, the bigger 690 received a few minor upgrades to keep it relevant and aligned with the new emissions regulations.

Changes include a little facelift, the addition of a new catalytic converter to reduce emissions, as well as a new ABS modulator with Cornering and Supermoto ABS modes (which deactivates ABS on the rear wheel) and an upgraded Brembo M 4.32 Monoblock caliper.

KTM 890 Adventure

The new 890 Adventure lineup is perhaps the brand’s most exciting launch for 2021. After introducing the new 890 Duke in 2019, it was only natural for an adventure version to follow up. All three variants use the same 889cc twin rated at 105 horsepower and 73.7 lb-ft of torque mounted to a tubular Chromoly steel frame with an aluminum steering head tube and a lighter subframe.

KTM first unveiled the top-shelf Adventure R and Adventure R Rally at the beginning of October, 2020, and followed up with the entry-level 890 two weeks later. The base model is tuned to be more touring-oriented with a tall windscreen, road tires, a slightly wider steering head angle, and an adjustable two-piece saddle.

The two Rs tip the needle a little further up the adventure gauge with knobby tires, taller ground clearance, and a shorter windscreen.

Special Editions

Do you like special edition dirt bikes? If so, KTM has got you covered. If you live and breathe motocross and enduro, then one of these will surely quench your thirst for a little something different. See, Team Orange introduced a lot of special editions for 2021.

What’s that? You don’t know which one to pick? Here, let us help: what’s your favorite color? There, that’s the one you want. You’re welcome.

Ok, we’re exaggerating a little—some of these special editions go a little beyond a special livery. Others don’t, and maybe you’re perfectly happy with a livery that’ll make you stand out from the crowd. Here are the special editions you can get your hands on in 2021: