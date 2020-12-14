The 2020 holiday season is upon us, and it’s time for the final gift purchasing sprint for those among us who still have a few people left on our list. Some loved ones are easier to shop for than others, especially if they have specific interests.

If one of the persons still on your list is a rider, we’ve got some really cool gift ideas for you. We did some digital window-shopping and dug out some gift suggestions we think will please any motorcyclist out there.

Rain Suit

Our suggestion:

Nelson-Rigg Stormrider Rain Suit - $69.95

Available at revzilla.com

There are few things worse than getting stuck in the rain on a motorcycle, especially if you don’t have proper rain gear. That why you should consider making your favorite rider rain ready by offering them a good rain suit.

Sets like this Nelson-Rigg once are made entirely of PVC which means that they are perfectly waterproof (rather than water-resistant). They also feature reflective accents to make sure the rider stays visible and safe even when the weather turns and it will allow them to keep going, no matter how wet things get.

Magnetic Key Chain

Our suggestion:

KeySmart MagConnect - $11.99

Available at amazon.com

“Gee, thanks for the keychain. I guess.” I get it—this isn’t exactly the most exciting gift they'll unwrap... until they start using it. If they’re the forgetful type, this could be the difference between always having their bike key and leaving it somewhere they forget.

With this deceptively boring magnetic keychain, they get to attach their motorcycle key to the rest of their set and snap it off when they need to get their bike running. Chances are you’re more aware of your whole set of keys than you are of that sad little bike key dangling off its own miserable little key chain and therefore less likely to forget and leave them somewhere.

Bluetooth Earphones

Our suggestion:

Kurdene Wireless Earbuds - $39.99

Available at amazon.com

Comm systems and smart helmets are an expensive and tricky bit of equipment to buy—especially if you’re shopping for someone else. An alternative to consider are Bluetooth earphones. The two earphones can be used separately which means that the rider can wear one inside their helmet and listen to navigation instructions and a bit of music hear navigation instructions—we don’t recommend to wear both for surrounding sound perception and safety reasons. The second earphone can be shared with their passenger!

Granted, they won’t be able to make calls like they would with a Sena or a Cardo—which, frankly, isn’t a terrible thing if you ask us. They'll also be able to use the earphones

Tail Bag

Our suggestion:

Kriega US-5 Drypack - $85

Available at revzilla.com

If the rider you’re shopping for enjoys commuting on their bag almost as much as heading for the hills on the weekend, then a tail bag could be a great gift to consider. Small tail bags allow the user to carry the essentials—wallet, phone, mask, and others—without having to carry a backpack.

Unlike tank banks that use magnets or mounting systems that can damage the paint, tail bags rely on straps instead. You simply attach them to the pillion seat and you’re good to go! Bonus point: they're outof the way. Models like this Kriega US-5 Drypack are also waterproof and, most importantly, universal.

ROK Straps

Our suggestion:

ROK Straps 1" x 60" - $25

Available at revzilla.com

ROK Straps are the modern equivalent of bungee cords. They make load the bike up quick and easy with the added bonus of not having to worry about where to safely anchor the metal hooks—ROK straps don’t have any. Instead, they rely on a simple loop anchor system that fits most motorcycles.

If that special rider in your life is the type to carry everything on their bike, then this might be the best, most versatile gift idea you can get them. We recommend you buy the longest ones (60 inches) to ensure optimum versatility as they can be adjusted down to 18 inches and can secure up to 100 pounds of goods, materials, and others to the back of the bike.

Helmet Lock

Our suggestion:

HelmetLok II Helmet Lock - $32.99

Available at revzilla.com

This might seem like an overly simple gift to give but if you’ve ever had to haul a helmet around, you know how valuable an item like a helmet lock can be. You don’t want to simply attach your helmet to your bike without any form of safety device that ensure no sticky fingers will make away with your precious lid.

This carabinier-type lock from HelmetLok makes it easy to hook the helmet to any good (metallic) anchor point, allowing users to leave their helmet behind without worrying about it. This lock requires a four-digit pin to be unlocked.

