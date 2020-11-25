2020 has been a bit of a rollercoaster year, to say the least. On the bright side, we've had the opportunity to meet some truly exciting new motorcycles and scooters. Some are entirely new models while others received some well-deserved upgrades.

With the year coming to an end, we can't help but wonder which of these new motorcycles (or scooters) had the biggest impact on the market. We decided to name a 2020 Best New Bike of the Year but we want your thoughts on what model you think should win the title. While the RideApart crew has its own opinions, we want to hear what you guys have to say.

Check out some of the nominees listed below—dug out all the new bikes launched in 2020—and read a little more about them. Click on the following link to view our poll and cast your vote. You have until December 24, 2020, to vote. We'll unveil the results in the last week of December, 2020.

The 2020 Nominees: