Who deserves the title?

2020 has been a bit of a rollercoaster year, to say the least. On the bright side, we've had the opportunity to meet some truly exciting new motorcycles and scooters. Some are entirely new models while others received some well-deserved upgrades. 

With the year coming to an end, we can't help but wonder which of these new motorcycles (or scooters) had the biggest impact on the market. We decided to name a 2020 Best New Bike of the Year but we want your thoughts on what model you think should win the title. While the RideApart crew has its own opinions, we want to hear what you guys have to say. 

Check out some of the nominees listed below—dug out all the new bikes launched in 2020—and read a little more about them. Click on the following link to view our poll and cast your vote. You have until December 24, 2020, to vote. We'll unveil the results in the last week of December, 2020. 

The 2020 Nominees:

Benelli Leoncino 500 Scrambler

2021 Benelli Leoncino Scrambler

Benelli TRK502

2021 Benelli TRK502

BMW G 310 GS

2021 BMW G310GS

BMW G 310 R

2021 BMW G310R

BMW M 1000 RR

2021 BMW M1000RR

BMW R 18

2021 BMW R18

Ducati Multistrada V4

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Superleggera V4

2021 Ducati Superleggera V4

Honda Forza 750

2021 Honda Forza 750

Honda H'ness CB350

Year-2021 Honda CB350

Honda Rebel 1100

2021 Honda Rebel 1100

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

KTM 890 Adventure

2021 KTM 890 Adventure

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Triumph Trident 660

2021 Triumph Trident 660

Yamaha MT-07

2021 Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-09

2021 Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

Zero SR/S

2020 Zero SR/S