An email just came across a motorcycle group I'm on titled, "Did H-D just coup de grâce themselves?" It refers to a report by Common Tread about Harley-Davidson's Hardwire strategy and Q4 financial results that takes a different angle than we did, focusing more on the company's plans for electric motorcycles. The person who wrote this email thinks Harley is shooting itself in the foot by doing this. I think this is an excellent approach that could save the company.

Sabrina touched on Harley's new electric strategy in her opinion piece, but I'd like to focus on electric bikes exclusively here. We at RideApart are not Harley fanboys by any means. We also give credit where it's due, though. The LiveWire is a great bike. Even Jason was convinced of this during his first ride. Unfortunately, its extremely long development cycle allowed other companies to catch up and surpass Harley in the electric motorcycle market. Part of this is because new companies like Zero are focused specifically on electric bikes, while Harley still has a huge fan base of traditional cruiser enthusiasts to take care of.

Splitting The Difference

Splitting Harley's electric efforts off into a separate division makes a great deal of sense. It's like how General Motors spun off Saturn in the 1980s to figure out how to build a good small car like Honda and Toyota. The result was a brand new design that, at the time the first cars came out in 1991, not only competed with the Japanese brands, it crushed them. Only GM's unwillingness to continue Saturn's autonomy allowed the Japanese to catch up to and surpass Saturn later.

Like GM, Harley has an enormous demand to satisfy for its traditional vehicles. At the same time, though, innovation for electric motorcycles is necessary or the company will be doomed sometime in the future. More and more countries and even states have announced a ban on the sale of gas-powered cars sometime in the not distant future. It's only natural that motorcycles will be targeted at some point, too. If Harley has nothing electric to offer, they'll be out of business.

"The creation of a standalone division will allow full autonomy to EV development, freeing the business unit to behave with the same agility and speed as a tech startup," Harley PR told Sabrina. This is exactly what they need to succeed. Look at the success of Tesla, who almost single-handedly brought electric cars into the mainstream. A standalone Harley division working as a tech startup could achieve the same thing. It would have all the backing of America's largest motorcycle manufacturer with little of the bureaucracy. If Harley plays its cards right, this could set them up to become a leader in the electric motorcycle market.

We've Seen This Before

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Harley work with a division that has a different focus than the main company for the common good. Look at Buell. That is precisely what Harley can not afford to have happen again. Buell was supposed to go out and win races on Harley-based motorcycles, but instead ended up just building engines for ordinary Harleys before being absorbed and discontinued. Like GM with Saturn, Harley failed to learn the lessons of its upstart division. With the average age of Harley's traditional demographic aging out of riding, it's only a matter of time until what has always worked before won't work anymore.

What if Harley spun off LiveWire into its own unique brand? The Harley lineage would still be there, but unlike the Harley brand, the only tradition tied to the LiveWire brand would be an excellent electric motorcycle. That's a great place to start. LiveWire could have its own dedicated sales areas and salespeople at Harley dealers, or even independent dealers altogether. Harley needs to remove the obstacles that have been holding the LiveWire back. A dealer network that doesn't know what to do with them is one of those obstacles, as we saw with Buell.

Expand The Lineup

The current LiveWire is great, but what would a range of LiveWire branded motorcycles look like? The existing one could be the flagship, an electric naked bike. It would be absolutely critical to add smaller, less expensive models. Young riders like electric bikes. They even like the LiveWire, but few can afford it. Give them something they can afford. It doesn't need all the bells and whistles, just something basic for commuting and joyriding. Harley can reuse existing LiveWire technology for this. Throw an off-road suspension and knobby tires (based on the Pan America) on one to make a dual-sport, because that market is booming.

If Harley plays its cards right, this move could guarantee its long term success as the market moves inevitably toward electrification. The Harley brand can keep selling its Road Glides and Sportsters just like it always has for as long as it can make money off them. Meanwhile, the LiveWire brand builds, capturing more and more of the electric market. At some point, LiveWire would likely overtake Harley in sales numbers. But that's OK because both brands are batting for the same team. Either way, Harley-Davidson wins.