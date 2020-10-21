Zero issued a recall on several 2021 models due to a DC-DC converter that could have an insufficient power output margin. According to files published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Zero is recalling up to 64 total motorcycles that may be affected.

The issue arose from affected bikes being assembled with a DC-DC converter that may not have enough power output margin to support all power demands. Should it be overloaded, it could temporarily shut off when its power capacity is exceeded, without warning the rider. If the ABS activated during such an event, both it and all vehicle lights could also temporarily stop working, which could result in a crash.

Recall 20V-640 affects certain 2021 Zero SR, S, DSR, DS, FX, and FXS bikes, and begins on November 2, 2020. No production dates or VIN ranges are specified in this recall. Zero is mailing notices to affected owners, but you should contact the company directly if you have additional questions.

Zero is addressing this problem by notifying owners and having authorized dealers replace the incorrect DC-DC converter units with correct, revised units. The label on the correct units should say “A” in writing. Furthermore, Zero advises that if you own an affected bike, you should be aware of this condition, and also avoid using your accessory outlet until you can have your dealer address this recall.

According to Zero’s estimates, the total dealer time to perform the recall service should take about an hour and 30 minutes, although times may differ due to dealer scheduling. Both parts and labor will be provided free of charge in service of this recall. Loaner vehicles or other items outside the scope of this recall are not covered.

Affected owners can call Zero Motorcycles at 1-888-841-8085 regarding recall number SV-ZMC-021-019. You may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Source: NHTSA