After months of speculation, Qianjiang finally introduced the 2021 new Benelli TRK502 adventure bike in September, 2020. More specifically, the Chinese group launched the TRK’s QJ Motor-branded twin.

Benelli Motorcycles USA has now confirmed that the new TRK502 and TRK502X are available in the U.S. and pricing starts just below the $6,000 mark.

If you’re looking for an affordable dual-sport to hit the road and go on some socially-distanced adventures, then you might want to check this new Benelli out. We’ve been waiting for the TRK502 for a while now, and it’s finally here.

From the side, the bike almost looks like a vulture with its long and curved beak. The frame exposes the tubular trellis while the sides are protected by a crash bar. The bike is equipped with a large, cushy-looking, two-piece saddle with a proper pillion.

2021 Benelli TRK502X

The chassis is supported by an inverted fork at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the back. The swingarm is that weird-looking tubular structure rather than the usual cast, single-piece component we normally see. This could either be a weight or a money-saving option (or both), though the bike weighs a healthy 469 pounds.

The adventure model is powered by a 500cc parallel-twin rated at 47 horsepower and 33.2 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission. Stopping power is provided by two 320mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a single 260mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the back.

The TRK502 is the more road and touring-oriented model while the TRK502X, as the X suggests, is the true adventurer. The base 502 features a short, low-set exhaust, 17-inch cast wheels front and back, a 7.5-inch ground clearance, and a 31.5-inch saddle height. In comparison, the 502X is equipped with a longer, high-set muffler, a set of 19 and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires, 8.6 inches of ground clearance, and a 33-inch saddle height.

Both trim levels get a 5.28-gallon fuel tank and handguards. They can also both receive a luggage rack that can accommodate a pair of aluminum panniers and a top case.

The 2021 Benelli TRK502 starts at $5,999 while the TRK502 is priced at $6,399.