Adventure at an affordable price.
After months of speculation, Qianjiang finally introduced the 2021 new Benelli TRK502 adventure bike in September, 2020. More specifically, the Chinese group launched the TRK’s QJ Motor-branded twin.
Benelli Motorcycles USA has now confirmed that the new TRK502 and TRK502X are available in the U.S. and pricing starts just below the $6,000 mark.
If you’re looking for an affordable dual-sport to hit the road and go on some socially-distanced adventures, then you might want to check this new Benelli out. We’ve been waiting for the TRK502 for a while now, and it’s finally here.
From the side, the bike almost looks like a vulture with its long and curved beak. The frame exposes the tubular trellis while the sides are protected by a crash bar. The bike is equipped with a large, cushy-looking, two-piece saddle with a proper pillion.
The chassis is supported by an inverted fork at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the back. The swingarm is that weird-looking tubular structure rather than the usual cast, single-piece component we normally see. This could either be a weight or a money-saving option (or both), though the bike weighs a healthy 469 pounds.
The adventure model is powered by a 500cc parallel-twin rated at 47 horsepower and 33.2 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission. Stopping power is provided by two 320mm discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a single 260mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the back.
The TRK502 is the more road and touring-oriented model while the TRK502X, as the X suggests, is the true adventurer. The base 502 features a short, low-set exhaust, 17-inch cast wheels front and back, a 7.5-inch ground clearance, and a 31.5-inch saddle height. In comparison, the 502X is equipped with a longer, high-set muffler, a set of 19 and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires, 8.6 inches of ground clearance, and a 33-inch saddle height.
Both trim levels get a 5.28-gallon fuel tank and handguards. They can also both receive a luggage rack that can accommodate a pair of aluminum panniers and a top case.
The 2021 Benelli TRK502 starts at $5,999 while the TRK502 is priced at $6,399.
