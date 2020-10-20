Harley-Davidson Motor Company issued a recall on the 2020 LiveWire due to a potential software problem that could cause the motorcycle to unexpectedly shut down.

According to the files published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Motor Company estimates that one percent of the 1,012 units involved in this recall could be affected.

The issue stems from an On-Board Charging (OBC) System’s software issue that could cause the LiveWire’s electric powertrain to shut down. While in some cases, the user could possibly see the Traction Control, ABS, and Failure Indicator icons light up on the display as a warning sign that the engine is shutting down, the shutdown sequence and power loss can also happen without any warning.

Should the electric powertrain shutdown, the user might not be able to restart it again. If they are able to get it going again, there’s a risk the system will shut down again later on. A loss of power and therefore of propulsion can present a hazard if the user is commuting with the vehicle when the failure happens. In the most extreme cases, the shutdown could lead to a crash.

Recall number 0176 begins on October 19, 2020, and owners will be notified by mail between October 22 and 29. Owners of the affected units will be invited to make an appointment with their Harley-Davidson dealer to have their motorcycle’s software updated free of charge. Owners have the option of riding the vehicle to the dealer or having it picked up and returned, also free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of a 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire can contact the Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 to have their VIN verified. They can also reach out to the NHTSA’s hotline service available at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.safercar.gov for more information.