The 2021 Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter may have debuted at the Bangkok International Motor Show in July, 2020. but it’s not done making introductions. As we expected, it’s now paddling to Europe to grace that continent with its presence. That’s not all! There’s more good news for Forza fans: It’s bringing friends!

Honda Motor Europe announced that for 2021, the Forza 350 is accompanied by the Forza 125 commuter scoot, as well as the new flagship Forza 750. Is this the maxiest maxi-scooter that ever maxied? It just might be, at least, as far as Honda is concerned. That’s probably why they refer to it as a megascooter instead.

The Forza 350 gets its power from a 329.6cc liquid-cooled single. It has dual-channel ABS, disc brakes all around, and runs a 15-inch wheel up front and a 14-inch in the rear. Curb weight is 184 kilograms, or just under 406 pounds. It has a belt drive and a CVT, as is common with most twist-and-go scooters in this range.

Getting a little smaller, the Forza 125 is powered by a 124.9cc liquid-cooled single, and also has dual-channel ABS and disc brakes, a 15-inch wheel in front and a 14-inch wheel in the rear, a belt drive, and a CVT. Curb weight is 159 kilograms, or 350 pounds.

Finally, the flagship Forza 750 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 745cc parallel twin mated to a 6-speed DCT. Interestingly, it has a chain final drive, like most motorcycles—and unlike most maxi-scooters. As someone who has changed the drive belt on a maxi-scooter and dealt with its self-consuming CVT more than once, those two facts alone sound incredibly appealing. Good for Honda, honestly—that's a great service to maxi-scooterists who are more DIY-inclined.

It also gets a 310mm dual hydraulic brake disc setup with a 4-piston caliper up front, as well as a 240mm single disc with a 2-piston caliper in the rear, because big scooters need to stop well, too. Suspension duties are performed by a 41mm USD fork setup (!) in the front, and a monoshock damper with a Pro-Link swingarm in the rear. Curb weight is 235 kilograms, or 518 pounds. Hey, Honda does say it’s a GT scoot, and this definitely puts the “grand” in that name.

All three Forza family members come with Honda Selectable Torque Control, and can fit two full-face helmets in their under-seat storage areas. They also feature USB chargers as standard, and all use the Honda Smart Key system.

The Forza 350 comes in three colors: Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, Pearl Falcon Grey, or Mat Pearl Pacific Blue. Honda does not currently list an MSRP for the 350 at the time of writing, but logic would dictate that it’s located comfortably somewhere between the 125 and the 750.

The Forza 125 is available in three colorways: Gloss Black and Matt Cynos Grey Metallic, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic and Matt Pearl Pacific Blue, or Matt Carnelian Red and Pearl Nightstar Black. MSRP for the 125 is £4,849, or $6,298. The Forza 750 comes in your choice of Graphite Black or Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, and MSRP is £9,999 (or $12,987).

Source: Honda Motor Europe