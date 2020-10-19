On October 6, 2020, KTM unveiled the all-new 890 Adventure R and R Rally. The model follows in the footsteps of the 890 Duke R introduced in 2019.

Less than two weeks after the surprise debut, KTM started teasing yet another launch. New bike? New accessories? Hard to tell but here's what we know.

Team Orange actually shared two video teasers on its Instagram account. In the first one, the focus is very obviously put on accessories as we watch an anonymous rider strap on dry bags and panniers to a bike. Considering the 890 Adventures are a new addition to the lineup, maybe this is a hint at the introduction of a collection of travel-ready accessories.

The second teaser shows the fully-loaded bike making its way up a winding road which prompted viewers and some media outlets to suggest that KTM will actually launch yet another motorcycle. The theory of an entry-level 890 Adventure is the most popular one. After all, both the 780 and 1290 are offered with different trim levels (Standard, R, and R Rally for the 790, and S or R for the flagship.)

Since the 890 Adventure R and R Rally are more dual-sport oriented, this could potentially be an 890 trim level that leans a little more heavily toward the touring end of the spectrum. It could be an 890 Adventure or even Adventure S, equipped with more modest entry-level features and road-friendly settings. That's at least what many KTM followers are suggesting.

Those are the most "obvious" theories. We'll find out at some point today what KTM has in store for us. Unlike with the first two 890s unveiling, this time, we don't have a specific timeline for the launch. All we have is today's date. We'll keep an eye out and keep you guys posted as soon as KTM shares an update. Stay tuned!