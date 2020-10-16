Are you sorting through slip-on exhaust options for your 2020 BMW F 900 R or XR? If so, Italian exhaust maker Mivv has a handful of new Euro 5-compliant options available that you may want to consider. Let’s take a look.

For the F 900 R, you can choose from five new Mivv offerings. The GP Pro Black comes in black stainless steel, while the GP Pro can come in either titanium or carbon. Meanwhile, the Delta Race Black is black stainless steel, and the Delta Race is regular stainless steel.

Mivv claims the GP Pro trio bumps your horsepower from 91.90 to 95 at 9,400 rpm, and your torque from 74.9 to 75.6 Nm (55.24 to 55.76 ft-lbs) at 4,700 rpm. It might be a modest performance gain, but you also shed 4.20 kilograms (or 9.25 pounds) of weight by making this switch.

If you’re looking for a more dramatic silhouette, the Delta Race exhausts offer a horsepower increase from 91.90 to 95.5 at 9,500 rpm, and a torque increase from 74.9 to 75.6 Nm (55.24 to 55.76 ft-lbs) at 5,100 rpm. Weight drops from 6.8 kg to 3.4kg (from nearly 15 to 7.5 pounds)

F 900 XR owners have a choice of two Oval variants and two Delta Race variants. The Oval is available in your choice of titanium with a carbon cap, or carbon with a carbon cap. Meanwhile, the Delta Race comes in either stainless steel or black stainless steel.

Claimed performance gains for the Oval are a horsepower boost from 91.90 to 93.20 at 9,200 rpm, and a torque bump from 74.90 to 76.5 Nm (55.24 to 56.42 ft-lbs) at 5,100 rpm. Weight decreases from 6.8 to 4.5 kg (from nearly 15 to 9.92 pounds).

The Delta Race option for the F 900 XR bumps horsepower from 91.90 to 95.5 at 9,500 rpm, and torque from 74.90 to 75.6 Nm (55.24 to 55.76 ft-lbs) at 5,100 rpm. Weight decreases from 6.8 to 3.4 kg (from nearly 15 to 7.5 pounds).

Prices range from 429 to 599 Euros (approximately $503 to $702) for the F 900 R options, and 487 to 599 Euros (approximately $571 to $702) for the F 900 XR options. Mivv has distributors all over the world, and pricing and availability may differ in your region.

Sources: Mivv, Motociclismo