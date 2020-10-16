Royal Enfield might be a brand that’s built a reputation on classic designs, but it’s still very much a modern company. Modern enough that it just introduced its brand-new “Make It Yours” 3D configurator for Indian customers as of October, 2020.

It's available in the Royal Enfield smartphone app, on the website, or at the 320 Royal Enfield dealers across India. At the moment, you can only configure the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 this way, although the company says it plans to expand the configurator to other models in the future. Hopefully, it will expand this tool to other countries, as well—because it’s a lot of fun to play with.

If you’re thinking it sounds a little familiar, you’re probably thinking of an earlier configurator tool that Enfield introduced in 2019. That version was also available for the 650 Twins, as well as both the Classic 350 and 500. While you can still get the Classic 350 in your choice of single or dual-channel ABS in the back half of 2020, it’s not currently included in the new configurator.

Once you’re into the tool, the choices are pretty self-explanatory. You can select colors, mirrors, saddles (and seat cowls), as well as engine protection accessories. As you configure, the menu in the upper right corner of the screen shows the accessories entering or leaving your cart. The price also adjusts automatically to reflect whatever is on your 650 Twin at the moment, so there are no surprises. If you choose a single rider seat, it might suggest that you also install a rear seat cowl to complete the look. Sure, it’s upselling, but it’s also not aesthetically wrong—and you can always say no if you don’t like it.

Throughout the process, you can turn the bike around and view it from different angles to see how your chosen accessories look—the beauty of 3D. Enfield knows that visualization is helpful, even if you’re just at the dreaming stage of motorcycle ownership.

“With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle. Depending on the level of personalization, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai,” Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari said in a statement.

“We will be rolling out MiY for all our motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature,” he added.

