Anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 has been building for well over a year. Now there’s even more reason to be excited than just the fact that Canadian superhero and noted motorcycle enthusiast Keanu Reeves is in it. It turns out that actual Arch Motorcycles are in it, too—in more ways than one.

Remember the Arch Method 143? As Keanu and Gard Hollinger explain in this video, game developers Projekt Red were very interested in getting Arch on board and integrating some of the company’s bikes into the game. The Method 143, in particular, became a huge influence.

The end result is something that Hollinger calls “143-ish,” as it has a completely different powerplant than the real bike. I mean, that makes total sense. The game is set almost 60 years in the future from its 2020 release date. Presumably a few things will have changed about Arch Motorcycles between now and then, right? Right.

Thing is, Projekt Red wasn't content to simply draw strong visual influences from Arch. Instead, the team collaborated with the actual motorcycle company to record plenty of engine noises to manipulate and use within the context of the game. That’s pretty excellent.

I know not everyone is super into bikes (gasp). However, it’s still incredibly frustrating when you’re watching a movie, TV show, or any type of visual media—and no matter what bike you see someone riding, it almost always ends up sounding like a Harley. Sorry, but no, that’s not what a boxer sounds like. That’s just lazy, sound designers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to hit all the gaming platforms on November 19, 2020. Whether the actual game will live up to all the years of hype is unclear. However, we can say ahead of time that it looks like Projekt Red has taken an awful lot of care to get its vehicles right. It might not be a racing game, but if you’re paying so much attention to one set of details, chances are good you’re doing the same elsewhere. To our minds, that bodes well for any project.

Source: YouTube