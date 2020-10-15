Are you a female rider who is interested in road racing a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? If so, you may be interested in the next phase of Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race Program. It started with flat trackers, and now it’s moving to the road.

Professional road racer and current BTR flat track participant Melissa Paris will be mentoring participants in the program, throughout every phase of development. A panel of judges including Paris, Royal Enfield Americas’ Head of Marketing Breeann Poland, and racer/journalist Anne Roberts will select the first-ever BTR road race participant roster.

“Building upon the success of the initial BUILD TRAIN RACE program, we decided to carry the momentum into the road racing segment,” said Poland.

“This is a unique opportunity for women interested in getting into road racing and to make a name for themselves in a national racing program. Working with a world-class racer like Melissa Paris is not an opportunity that comes along often. The ladies will also be some of the first people to road race the Continental GT 650 platform, so the motorcycling world will be watching.”

Just four participants will be chosen via a video selection process. Here’s the video interview questionnaire, if you’re interested in applying. If selected, you’ll have “several months and a small budget to convert a Continental GT 650 Twin into road racing trim.” Of course, you’ll also have ongoing consultations with Paris at every step along the way in your build.

If you want to participate, the entry period opened on October 14, 2020, and runs through December 1. As we roll on into the winter months in North America, building, training, and preparing to go road racing seems like an excellent way to beat those parked motorcycle blues. The series also seems like a great way to stoke excitement for what’s to come in 2021, and we can’t wait to see what happens.

Source: Royal Enfield Americas