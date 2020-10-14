Earlier in October, 2020, we mentioned that the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs edition comes equipped with KTM’s new Connectivity Unit, which communicates with the new myKTM App your favorite Austrians made for your smartphone. Today, we’re going to dive into what that app can do for you.

First of all, the Connectivity Unit comes standard on all 2021 SX-F bikes—so if you don’t want the TLD, you don’t need to have the TLD. It’s also sold separately for SX-F owners, so if you aren’t looking to buy a whole new SX-F, but you’re interested, you should check with your local KTM dealer regarding pricing, availability, and fitment for your bike.

The Connectivity Unit is mounted on the handlebars, and as you might guess, communicates with your phone via Bluetooth. Once you’ve paired the unit and your phone, you can add your specific SX-F model to the Garage, and then access the Engine and Suspension sub-menus on your bike.

What’s adjustable? Plenty of things, including engine braking, throttle response, traction control, and launch control. All of these have adjustable sliders, along with presets to help you figure things out if you haven’t tried adjusting certain aspects before.

In Suspension, you can use Sag Assistant and Suspension Assistant to help you adjust your setup for whatever terrain you’ll be traversing. That’s especially useful when you’re first starting to adjust your suspension, as you begin to get a feel for what’s possible and appropriate for each situation.

“It’s exciting to bring the myKTM app to the market. Allowing for a whole new spectrum of adjustment possibilities, this is a tool designed to enhance the riding experience and make every KTM SX-F rider get the best out of their bike,” said KTM senior offroad product manager Joachim Sauer.

“We’re happy with the versatility of the app and how alterations made with a smartphone can have such an interesting and immediate effect once out on the track. The work continues for us, and for the foreseeable future, we look at expanding the use and scope of myKTM to many more models from the KTM Offroad range.”

