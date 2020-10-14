Despite being a relatively new name in the scooter segment, the Honda Forza has had no issues taking its place among the Burgmans, T-Max, and MP3s of this world.

Until recently, the biggest available Forza was the 300—updated in 2020 to a 350. If you wanted a bigger step-through, you had to turn to the Honda Integra. It looks like Honda decided to streamline its scooter lineup and apply the Forza badge across the board as the Integra has now been replaced by the all-new 2021 Honda Forza 750.

The new maxi-scooter is equipped with the same 745cc parallel-twin engine found inside the X-ADV and the NC750X. According to the data available on the Honda U.K. site, the engine is vastly unchanged—the bore, stroke, layout, and even CO2 emissions are the same on the Forza 750 as they are on the X-ADV—Honda confirms that the powertrain is now Euro 5 compliant.

The engine even produces slightly more power, now rated at 58 horsepower at 6,750rpm and 50.89 lb-ft of torque at 4,750rpm versus 54 hp and 50 lb-ft of torque. Honda claims that the scooter is particularly punchy in the low to mid-range.

Without any big surprises, the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) also carries over to the new model. The new Forza’s energy rating hovers around the 65-mpg mark which should result in a range of about 225+ miles.

Honda added a slew of electronics to its new flagship scooter, including Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and four riding modes to choose from—Standard, Sport, Rain, and User (the customizable mode).

Other features include a five-inch TFT display, smart key ignition, a USB port, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. The model is currently only available in Europe and Honda has yet to announce the pricing structure.

While the Forza was once available in the U.S. and Canada, we don’t expect the new model to make its way to North America, at least not for now. With an increasing number of people looking for new personal mobility solutions, this could be the time for companies like Honda to hit the market with products like the Forza.

