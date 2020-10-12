If you were thinking about picking up a KTM 250 SX-F, but you want its essential SX-F-ness taken up a notch, you might want to check out the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs edition. While this package does of course include graphics, there are also some nice component upgrades to consider.

Along with the brilliant graphics package, the bike also comes with the KTM Connectivity Unit, which pairs with the myKTM App on your selected mobile device. The app allows you to control engine and suspension setups from your pocket, which is pretty handy.

You also get some nice components like an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust, a Hinson clutch cover, composite skid plate, special TLD grippy seat with silicon strips, a semi-floating front disc, front disc guard, a lightweight black aluminum rear sprocket, and a factory holeshot device in your fork guards. It also comes with anodized orange factory triple clamps to go with that orange frame and complete the look.

This special edition also comes fitted with KTM Factory wheels, which feature black D.I.D. DirtStar rims with black spokes and CNC-machined orange anodized hubs. They come wrapped in Dunlop Geomax MX 33 rubber, so you’re ready to hit the dirt immediately after taking delivery.

The AMA Pro Motocross season finale just wrapped on Saturday, October 10—and the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing Team ran these eye-catching graphics at the Pala MX National event. If you’re in the market for a new MX-ready machine, this could be the one you’re looking for.

Gallery: 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs

8 Photos

MSRP on this premium edition is $10,299, which is exactly $1,000 more than the regular 2021 250 SX-F. It’ll hit authorized KTM dealerships throughout North America some time in Fall, 2020. Check with your local dealer to find out when they’re coming if you’re interested in getting your hands on one of these.

Source: KTM