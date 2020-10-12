We’ve been hearing about the Aprilia RS 660 ever since the Italian firm unveiled its mid-range sportbike at EICMA in 2019. At the time, the model was set to launch in early 2020, a launch that obviously didn’t happen due to a little thing called COVID-19 that caused substantial supply chain and production delays and forced organizers worldwide to cancel and reschedule their gatherings.

Almost six months after the initial launch date, the new Aprilia finally made its debut in California. Aussie rider and Pikes Peak champion and record holder Rennie Scaysbrook put the new RS on the track at Laguna Seca for the occasion. While most of the new bike’s specs were already available, Aprilia still had a few surprises left up its sleeve, including a very bright and in-your-face Acid Gold livery.

We already knew that the RS 660’s “half-V4” engine—a 659cc parallel-twin—is rated at 100 horsepower and paired with a six-speed, Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) transmission. The firm has now confirmed that its mid-size engine also produces 49 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm and that the bike receives such systems as traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, and cruise control.

This sounds like a great deal for an entry-level bike, but how much exactly is Aprilia’s “entry-level”? For now, we only have the European price which is set at €11,050. Converted to U.S. moneys, we’re looking at roughly $13,000. We reached out to our contact at Piaggio to find out whether information about U.S. pricing was available, but we have yet to hear back. We expect the number to be closer to the European number as pricing is rarely based on dollar-for-dollar currency conversion.

Pre-orders are now open in Europe for those of you across the pond who have been impatiently waiting for the bike. As for the U.S. enthusiasts, you’ll have to wait a while longer as Aprilia has yet to announce North American availability.