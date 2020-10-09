It’s October, 2020, and many riders in the northern hemisphere will soon be tucking their bikes in for a long winter’s nap. Are you a Harley-Davidson owner with a late-model Softail or Touring model? If so, you may want to know about some new bolt-on Screamin’ Eagle Stage Kit options. If you’re thinking about an upgrade, winter’s the perfect time.

The Motor Company has four new kits available to tune up your 2018 or newer Softail, as well as your 2017 or newer Touring model. All four are eligible for 24-month vehicle limited warranty Custom Coverage when installed by an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase. If your installation doesn’t meet those criteria, the kits have a 12-month limited warranty.

The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage IV Kit 114CI to 131CI unit offers the largest displacement from any Harley Stage Kit to date, for select Softail models only. Features include CNC-ported cylinder heads with valves that are 1mm larger than the previous generation, as well as fully machined combustion chambers. Other goodies include a high-lift SE8-517 cam, forged 10.7:1 high compression pistons, a 64mm throttle body, and a cast intake manifold. When paired with Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon Mufflers, the Motor Company says the combination makes 135 ft-lbs of torque and 124 horsepower at the rear wheel.

Meanwhile, the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage IV Kit 107CI to 128CI also features CNC-ported cylinder heads, valves that are 1mm larger than the previous generation, and fully machined combustion chambers. Altogether, this kit offers a boost to 127 ft-lbs of torque and 124 horsepower at the rear wheel for select Softail models.

If you have a 2017 or newer Touring model, you may want to consider the new Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Engine Stage III 114CI or 117CI to 122CI kit, as well as the Stage III 107CI to 119CI version. Per Harley, the Stage III 114CI to 122CI kit bumps your horsepower output up to 15 percent, and your torque up to 13 percent over stock. Meanwhile, the Stage III 107CI to 119CI kit offers up to 23 percent more horsepower and up to 17 percent more torque.

The two Stage IV kits cost $3,349.95 apiece, while the two Stage III kits run $1,799.95 each. Per Harley, all four kits are 49-state compliant with existing noise and emission standards (excluding California). For more details, check out the individual listing pages in the Harley online store, or contact your local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer.

Source: Harley-Davidson