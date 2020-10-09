Ducati has no shortage of Scrambler variants. The Bologna brand touts more than 10 versions of its fashionable yet approachable model and it shows no signs of slowing. Last year, the Scrambler line expanded with the Icon Dark and branched the up-spec liter-class line into the 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro. For 2021, Ducati is melding last year’s additions into yet another range entry with the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro.

Featuring the same matte black and silver livery introduced by the Scrambler Icon Dark in 2020, the 1100 Dark Pro slots in as the entry-level 1100 Pro model. Unlike its 1100 stablemates, the Dark Pro receives classic round mirrors found on Icon Dark as opposed to the bar-end mirrors on the 1100 Sport Pro or the angular units on the 1100 Pro.

Aside from the aesthetic differences, the new Scrambler 1100 shares many traits with its older siblings. On the hardware front, Ducati carries over the 1,079cc Desmodromic L-twin, USD front end, Kayaba monoshock, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. The 1100 series electronic suite makes the jump to the Dark Pro as well, with traction control, cornering ABS, and three ride modes providing some added on-road safety.

Similar to the Icon Dark, the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro will cater to those looking for a no-frills ride while also presenting the perfect platform for customizers. Available at Ducati dealers in October 2020, the 1100 entry-point will retail for €12,740 ($15,049 USD). Is the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro a revelation for Ducati? No way. Could the stealthy paint scheme and lower price point attract new riders to the premium Scrambler range? Most definitely. No, the 1100 Dark Pro isn’t an earth-shattering addition to Ducati’s line-up, but if we’re sure of anything, it won’t be the last in the Scrambler family.