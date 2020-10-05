In May, 2020, we first informed you that AIMExpo 2021 would now be an industry-focused show held in January, 2021. Previously, AIMExpo had been known for being a place where the public could also gather to see the latest the industry had to offer—and also test-ride a whole bunch of bikes from different OEMs in a single place.

Significant changes, to be sure—but now, the Motorcycle Industry Council has another big change to report. While the official word is that the 2021 event is now postponed, use of that word to describe an annual event generally implies that it will be held later the same year.

Instead, it appears that an AIMExpo event—in any form it may eventually take—will not happen until 2022. Here’s the full announcement from Cinnamon Kernes, who is vice president and general manager of MIC Events.

“We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 AIMExpo, the industry’s annual trade show, and while this wasn’t an easy choice it is certainly the right one,” Kernes wrote.

“With local directives limiting gathering size, travel restrictions, and a myriad of other obstacles created by the pandemic, there are too many unknown factors limiting our ability to create a safe environment that will also deliver the experience and ROI our exhibitors and attendees expect. We do not want to deliver a show that doesn’t live up to their high standards. Also impacting our decision to postpone are the dealers working to rebuild their businesses after suffering devastating damage from fires, hurricanes, and floods that have hit both the East and West Coasts,” she continued.

“There is tremendous value in face-to-face meetings and in-person events and we believe in their ability to create irreplaceable opportunities to connect with people and businesses to drive commerce. The AIMExpo team will continue to work with key industry partners, including Tucker Powersports, to explore options that deliver relevant and important educational content for dealer attendees in 2021. Likewise, the team will be looking for opportunities to connect the powersports brands through quality networking events later this year. We look forward to bringing AIMExpo back in 2022 and will celebrate the industry of powersports and everyone that makes it great.”

Source: AIMExpo