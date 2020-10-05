It’s October 5, 2020—and it’s also the first day that the Ducati Museum is open to the public again on weekdays after months of very limited access. Ever since July 4, the Museum has been open with very limited hours and strict rules about attendance to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Part of those limitations involved only being open on weekends so this is significant.

From 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily (except Wednesdays, when the Museum is closed), visitors will be able to see all the Ducati Museum has to offer in person. If you’re interested, appointments to visit are by reservation only, and each time slot only allows a limited number of visitors. You’ll also be required to wear a surgical mask and stay at least one meter apart (or slightly over three feet) from other people at all times.

For anyone who wants to see the Ducati Museum but also wants to take extra precautions since the pandemic is still a thing, Ducati is also offering a special Ducati Museum Online Journey that starts October 15. Using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, you’ll be able to participate in a real, guided tour of the museum, from the comfort of wherever you’re sitting in the world.

The virtual tours will last about 45 minutes, and you’ll be able to interact with your tour guide using the museum’s Q&A chat. Four tours per week will be offered, with Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in English, and Thursdays and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. in Italian.

You can purchase advance tickets for both the live Ducati Museum tour and the Ducati Museum Online Journey via the Ducati Museum website. Tickets for the live tour are currently €17 (or about $20) at the time of writing, while tickets for the virtual tour are €10 (or about $12). Be advised that anyone purchasing an online tour ticket will also get a €10 discount if you purchase a Ducati Museum catalogue at the official Borgo Panigale museum shop.

Source: Ducati