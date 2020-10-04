Perhaps one of the least popular types of motorcycles, particularly in the Asian market, would be the cruiser. This is likely because they are known for being heavy, sluggish, and bulky. Among the big four Japanese manufacturers alone, very few cruiser options below 300cc are present, and what little there is doesn’t exactly share the spotlight with their naked and sportbike counterparts.

That being said, a report from GaadiWaadi suggests that Suzuki could be spicing up the low displacement cruiser segment with their modern-styled cruiser, the Intruder 250. With the Intruder 155 being in the market for a few years now, with lukewarm success, Suzuki just might change the game with a 250cc variant of their cruiser. It’s more than likely that the Intruder 250 will have the underpinnings of the highly popular Gixxer 250, chief of which would be the 249cc liquid cooled, fuel injected single cylinder engine. This engine churns out a healthy 23 horsepower, giving the cruiser more, well, cruising ability.

The Intruder 250 will likely share the same underpinnings as the Gixxer 250.

With the festive season in full swing, several motorcycle companies have launched various promos, and even new models to hit the market in the weeks to come. Of course, Suzuki wouldn’t allow itself to be left behind by the competition and has promptly released various teasers about the new bike, with the tagline “A Superior Way To Ride.”

As the weeks roll on, Suzuki is expected to release more information about the new Intruder. However, chances are that the new bike will be priced at around Rs 1.80 lakh. As far as components are concerned, the Intruder is Miley to get standard telescopic forks, a preload adjustable rear shock, and front and rear ABS. The new cruiser could be expected to go up against Royal Enfield’s entry level cruisers as well, so we can expect the price to be competitive nonetheless.