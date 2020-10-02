BMW is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the GS-series in 2021. Unsurprisingly, that means the flagship R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure get a few updates that riders will appreciate. If you love that 1,254cc boxer engine as-is, don’t worry—this Euro 5-compliant mill still offers 136 horsepower and 105 lb.-ft of torque for you to play with.

Besides coming in four different color options (Triple Black, Light white non-metallic, Style Rallye, and Edition 40 Years GS), a number of small but significant upgrades adorn both the 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure. Since some come standard and some are available as options, we’ll break it up into two handy lists to keep it all in order.

Here’s what comes standard:

Dynamic traction control and ABS Pro

New Eco driving mode

USB and 12V sockets

A newly-styled LED indicator at the rear

Style Rallye bikes also get a stainless-steel luggage carrier as standard

Here are the optional items:

Driving Mode Pro, which comes with additional riding modes, riding mode preselection, and dynamic engine brake control

Hill Start Control Pro

Intelligent emergency call function

30mm handlebar risers

Adaptive LED headlights

Market-dependent options include: daytime driving lights (sic), cruising light, and multifunctional indicator lamps

Seat heating (only available with the Comfort Package or with heated grips)

The new standard features aren’t major changes, to be sure—but they’re nice additions, and BMW only raised the base price of the R 1250 GS by $100 for 2021. It went from $17,895 in 2020 up to $17,995. The special black and yellow-liveried Edition 40 Years GS—which takes design inspiration from the R 100 GS—bumps the price up to $19,745. As always, various accessories packages and OEM farkles can quickly run that price well over the $20K mark.

Source: BMW Motorrad