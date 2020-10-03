It goes without saying that I am an utter KTM fanboy. Having owned quite a few KTMs over the past few years, as well as daily-riding my beloved 390 Duke to and from work, it goes without saying that I am fully onboard the hype train when it comes to the KTM 390 Adventure. That being said, I couldn't help but feel extremely giddy when I saw FortNine's review on the baby adventure bike from Big Orange.

The world is no stranger to the 390 platform at this point. Having been present in the global market for the better part of seven years, the KTM 390 Duke, and later on the RC 390, have proven themselves as a capable street bikes—albeit having a shaky start due to some reliability issues with the earlier models. After addressing these issues with the 2017-onwards models, the 390 bikes have seen a notable bump in build quality and overall performance.

As such, we can expect the 390 Adventure to be even more special. Coming with a slew of features found on much more high end bikes, the 390 Adventure blows all other bikes in its category out of the water. For starters, it comes with WP Apex adjustable forks, and a preload and rebound adjustable rear mono-shock. If the trick suspension isn't impressive enough, it comes with IMU-powered cornering ABS and traction control.

Ryan F9 does an awesome job demonstrating the bike's capabilities across a series of challenges which present themselves as day-to-day experiences turned into obstacle courses. The outtakes at the end of the video show just how hard he pushed the bike—showing no mercy in popping wheelies, pulling skids, and even dropping the bike at a certain point. Although not gaining Ryan F9's favor overall, at the end of the day, the 390 Adventure is a compromise. Not a full-fledged adventure machine like its bigger siblings, but rather, a versatile all-rounder that can tackle whatever terrain you take it on.