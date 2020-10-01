Could you use a little more Sportster in your life? How about the Burly Brand ambassador scrambler Sportster? Did we mention that this 883 also has a 1,200cc big bore kit from S&S Cycle and a whole host of other goodies on it as well? Ah, rest assured, we will indeed mention all of that.

One of the first things that draws your eye is that white, 4.5-gallon fuel tank with red pinstriping that ties nicely into the matching front and rear fenders. Another definite eye-catcher is that two-into-one exhaust system with carbon fiber muffler, straight from Roland Sands Design. Just below that can, there’s a drive chain conversion with tensioner wheel from Zipper’s Performance Products.

Anyone riding this bike will roll out on a set of 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels from RideWright with black rims and stainless steel spokes, because you can’t go wrong with black and silver. They come wrapped in Heidenau dual sport tires, so you can almost always get a grip. Front fork is a conventional setup with rubber gaiters, and the swingarm is mounted using Burly Brand Stiletto shocks. Disc brakes fitted with Performance Machine calipers stop you all around.

Gallery: Burly Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster 883

14 Photos

Other bits include Burly Brand Scrambler handlebars, mirrors, and levers, as well as a removable luggage rack, LED turn signals, and a brat-style seat. I’ll be real honest with you here: that seat looks manifestly uncomfortable to my eyes. Then again, if you’re standing while you’re scrambling, do you even care what your seat feels like until you sit back down? It’s all a matter of priorities, isn’t it? Then again, I haven’t ridden this bike, so maybe it’s secretly way more comfortable than it looks.

There are 8,000 miles on the clock, and it’s located in Los Angeles, California, where it’s being auctioned on Bring A Trailer by a private party. The bid is currently up to $4,800 at the time of writing, and the auction ends on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Source: Bring A Trailer