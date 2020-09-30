The changing of the seasons is a great time to look at your gear and think about what (if anything) needs replacing. Some people like to keep an eye out for new gear that strikes their fancy all the time, but if you’re the type of rider who has to remind themselves that it’s good to switch it up once in a while, the fact that we’re heading into the fall riding season in the northern hemisphere might be a good cue.

If you’re looking for a new touring boot, Swiss gear-maker IXS just launched its new Tour Boot Techno-ST+ in both men’s and women’s sizes. They’re currently only available in black, and are said to be waterproof, windproof, and also breathable. Let’s dig in, shall we?

These boots are made from a microfiber/textile mix that IXS says is abrasion-resistant. They also come with a height-adjustable calf pad to help ensure that they’re extra comfy, no matter how long you’re in the saddle. Reflectivity is baked into the boot design, so other road or trail users can (hopefully) see you while you’re out in the wild.

Gallery: IXS Tour Boot Techno-ST+

4 Photos

Once again, IXS uses its solto-TEX Plus membrane to bring both waterproof and breathable qualities to this boot. If you’ve looked at any IXS gear lately (and not just boots), you may already be familiar with this liner, and may already have developed an opinion about it. In any case, it’s the material that IXS likes to use, so you’ll see it a lot in the company’s products.

The Tour Boot Techno-ST+ also features a Velcro calf-width adjustment on the inner side of each boot, which is also where the zippers are located. Abrasion-proof rubber soles, a reinforced heel cap, a shift pad and additional inserts made of KPU (a type of polyurethane), and plastic inlays for both the ankle and shin help keep your feet protected from multiple angles.

MSRP on these boots is $229 in the U.S., or €179.95 in Europe, and the IXS website lists availability in Euro sizes 36 through 48.

Source: IXS