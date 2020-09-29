Back in June, 2020, information about the first bikes in Kawasaki’s 2021 lineup started rolling out. Since dirt is good any time of year (well, when it’s not under ice), first came the KLXs. Then came the KX motocrossers. In July, we found out that the Ninja 400 was getting a funky new turquoise color scheme in some markets.

Now that it’s September, the full lineup is here—and as Enrico mentioned when talking about the new Ninja 400 colors revealed at the Bangkok Motor Show, the overall color palette here isn’t super exciting. In fact, I haven’t gone through and counted, but it seems like Team Green is markedly less green than it has been in the past. (Did 2020 have to drain the life out of everything? Sheesh.)

Speaking of That Turquoise, it turns out that it’s not just a Ninja 400 color for 2021—the Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 650, Z125 Pro, and Z400 ABS get it, as well. The Ninja 400 gets what is clearly the most ‘90s throwback implementation of that turquoise, though. It’s not just the paint; it’s the graphics, too. In a way, it’s a bit retro—just perhaps not the typical sort of styling we think of when we think about modern retro-bike trends. Is Kawasaki starting a ‘90s retro revival trend of its own? I don’t know that I’d go that far, but this also could be a cautious toe-dip into the era where Charlotte Hornets-emblazoned Starter jackets roamed the land. Maybe. Or not.

Gallery: 2021 Kawasaki Street Motorcycle Lineup

73 Photos

Anyway, if you’re looking for a new Kawi, you’ll be happy to know that the following bikes are all back in the U.S. market for 2021:

Ninja H2 R

Ninja H2 and H2 Carbon

Ninja H2 SX SE+

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja ZX-14R

Ninja 400 ABS

Ninja 650

W 800

Versys-X 300

Versys 650

Versys 1000 SE LT+

Concours 14-ABS

Vulcan S

Vulcan 900

Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

Z125 Pro

Z400 ABS

Z650

Z900 ABS

Z900RS ABS

Z H2

Source: Kawasaki