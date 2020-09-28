Did you know that it’s National Drive Electric Week as I write this? From September 26 through October 4, 2020, OEMs and electric vehicle enthusiasts alike are working to raise awareness of electric vehicles (and obviously, electric motorcycles), and what kind of experiences they can bring to your life.

To that end, Harley-Davidson invites riders to stop by their nearest authorized Harley-Davidson dealership to test ride the 2020 LiveWire! For a limited time, every LiveWire test rider gets a sweet merch bonus just for trying it out. For throwing your leg over and experiencing the unique power that only a LiveWire can provide, you’ll get a LiveWire apparel item and a limited-edition LiveWire poster, as well. Supplies of those posters are limited, so if you want one, you’ll want to schedule a test ride sooner rather than later.

If you go on to purchase a LiveWire and you live in Canada or the U.S., you’ll receive two free years of charging at ChargePoint stations that are located at Harley-Davidson dealerships. Considering the reach of the Harley-Davidson dealer network, that’s not an insignificant bonus for your travels. LiveWire owners in the U.S. can also receive complimentary charging up to 500kW for two years from the date you take delivery via the Electrify America network. These perks currently go along with any LiveWire purchase, and you don’t have to buy your bike during National Drive Electric Week to qualify. Perk availability may, of course, change in the future.

For those looking to join others for some socially-distanced togetherness during National Drive Electric Week 2020, head on over to the official event website. There’s a handy lookup tool where you can plug in your ZIP code to find meetups and events in your area, and hopefully roll up and out with some other electric bikes somewhere in your region.

Sources: Harley-Davidson, National Drive Electric Week