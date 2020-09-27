Perhaps one reason why custom motorcycles are so interesting, is because each creation comes with its own unique story. As such, a custom motorcycle isn't merely worth the sum of its parts. Rather, it carries with it threads of the builders personality, character, and emotion. Such is the case with this stunning Yamaha RD350 cafe racer, dubbed Space Traveler. Built by Bernhard Naumann, who goes by Blechmann, it features unique retro styling which gives it a futuristic aesthetic. Based out of Austria, Naumann takes pride in building and fabricating things from scratch, and with this custom build, he brings the phrase "built not bought" to a whole new level.

For starters, you won't find any aftermarket components on this Yamaha RD350. Everything on the bike is either original, refurbished, or hand crafted in Blechmann's workshop. On top of this, Blechmann has a very unique way of creating designs for his components. Instead of using clay to get a feel of the shapes and proportions, he uses cardboard to mockup the bike's initial styling. After this, he proceeds to shape each component by hand with sheet metal.

For this particular build, Blechmann started by crafting the cafe racer styled fuel tank. Featuring a defined swoop and deep knee indents, the tank was also fitted with a Monza-style filler cap, and a leather-backed tank strap. To give the bike a seamless body line from front to back, the bespoke fuel tank was mated to a seat pan upholstered with cross-stitched suede. A rear seat cowl handcrafted from sheet metal also keeps the tail end tidy, while providing housing for the bike's various electrical components. An oil tank which features a built-in sight level was integrated into the tail section as well.

Moving down to the frame, the RD350's stock frame was modified with cross-drilled braces which stiffened things up and sharpening the handling. On top of this, the drilled braces provide a very space-age aesthetic for the bike, making it look right at home in an 80s sci-fi movie. As far as power is concerned, the bike's two-stroke mill has been significantly beefed up. For instance, the carbs have been jetted to run velocity stacks and a race-spec exhaust was fabricated. With those mods, the engine pumps out an impressive 75 horsepower—a sizeable jump from the stock 59 horsepower.

The bike's overall transformation has ensured that this custom Yamaha RD350 performs as well as it looks. With very unique styling, the Space Traveler is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.