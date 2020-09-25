Just ten months after MV Agusta’s November, 2019 launch of its more affordable Rosso lineup, we now have a trio of short videos straight from Varese to peruse. Rather than tell you any technical details, all three videos focus more on the experience and emotional aspect of riding, rather than performance. Considering that the trio is detuned to make 110 horsepower, it’s not difficult to see why MV chose this strategy.

So, how affordable is “more affordable?” As with most things involving hard currency, that’s a relative concept. U.S. dealers currently list the following MSRPs for the three Rosso variants:

Brutale 800 Rosso—starting at $15,398

Dragster 800 Rosso—starting at $16,498

Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso—starting at $17,698

You won’t find this information listed on MV Agusta’s webpage, although you can currently place a reservation there for any of these three models—as well as any other MV you wish. If you choose to do so, you’ll immediately be charged a €100 (around $116) reservation fee, which is deducted from the final price of the bike.

According to MV, this fee “guarantees that your Production Slot will be prioritized directly.” Payment is accepted via credit card or PayPal. (I’m not sure I ever thought I’d tell you that you could pay for your MV Agusta with PayPal, but here we are.) Filling in the form means you’ll be contacted by an MV Country Manager in your region, who will then contact you about the details of your dream MV and put you in touch with your closest authorized MV dealer.

As the name implies, all three Rosso models come in just one colorway: Ago Red and Metallic Carbon Black. The base MSRPs do not include an MV Agusta quick shifter, although it is available on all three for an additional charge.

Source: MV Agusta