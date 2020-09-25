Like most Ducatis, the Streetfighter V4 is a performance-oriented machine. Its 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 churns out 208 horsepower. Its bi-plane winglets prevent wheelies at 168 mph. Its electronic suite makes the hypernaked a computer on wheels and it’s all packed into a 392-pound package. Despite its high-spec pedigree, Ducati just released an accessory line to unlock even more of the Streetfighter’s performance potential.

Featuring titanium, magnesium, and carbon fiber, Ducati’s catalog emphasizes lightweight materials and speed. Rizoma also lends a hand with five-position adjustable footpegs and a machined tank cap made of aluminum. Also in the aluminum range, the STM EVO-SBK dry clutch kit improves feeling on the track. Of course, the kit delivers that quintessential dry clutch clatter commonly associated with Ducaties but it also reduces rear-wheel skip during the most aggressive downshifts and provides unrivaled fluidity when releasing the throttle.

No accessories line is complete without an aftermarket exhaust, and the ubiquitous Akrapovič makes yet another appearance in the Ducati catalog. The competition-based unit not only saves 12 pounds on the stock exhaust but increases both power and torque by six percent. Constructed of titanium, the race-spec exhaust touts high heat resistance that pays dividends on the track.

Everyone knows that the Streetfighter V4 benefits from its Panigale lineage, and Ducati now offers a superbike-worthy Magnesium wheelset for the hypernaked. Compared to the base model’s hoops, the premium wheelset saves 6 pounds and reduces inertia by 40%. Up against the higher-spec S version, the nets a 1.5-pound weight saving and cuts inertia by 12%.

When anyone mentions lightweight motorcycle materials, most people think of carbon fiber and Ducati’s range is chockful of it. Ducatistas can replace the standard plastic set of the polarizing winglets with trick carbon fiber units now. A carbon tank cover, carbon dry clutch, and carbon heel guards shed grams but add tons of panache to the new Streetfighter.

Those that purchased a Streetfighter V4 undoubtedly value the highest levels of performance. It’s no surprise that Ducati is only offering more ways to milk the undressed Panigale with an accessory line that further lowers the model’s weight and amps up its power.