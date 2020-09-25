Back in May, 2020, we first learned that KTM and Husqvarna parent company Pierer Mobility AG was looking to make a fresh, cross-platform start with its newest acquisition, Spanish OEM GasGas. Now, in September, 2020, we’re seeing the first results of those efforts take shape. None of these are the future street bikes the company was floating in 2019, but if you like off-roading and you don’t like orange for some reason, maybe red is more your speed. Let’s take a look.

In the motocross range, GasGas has two four-stroke machines ready to take you to new heights in 2021. The MC 250F features a fuel-injected 249.9cc thumper that makes a claimed 46 horsepower at 14,000 RPM. It also has a 48 mm WP-XACT USD fork up front and WP XACT monoshock in the rear. If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, the MC 450F offers a fuel-injected 449.9cc single that ups the power to 62 horses. The MC 250F will run you $8,499, while the MC 450F costs $9,399.

Enduro riders, never fear—GasGas hasn’t forgotten about you. The 2021 EC 300 features a 293.2cc fuel-injected two-stroke mated to a six-speed gearbox. A 48 mm WP XPLOR USD fork does front suspension duty, while a WP XACT monoshock handles the job in the rear, and Braketec brakes stop you all around. Cost for the lone GasGas enduro bike in the U.S. market is $9,599.

If you’re looking for something in the cross-country family, GasGas offers a single two-stroke option and three four-stroke options to keep you traversing new terrain in 2021. The EX 300 is the lone two-stroke, and it features a fuel-injected 293.2cc two-stroke with a six-speed gearbox. It has a 48 mm WP XACT USD fork up front, and a WP XACT monoshock in the rear. Over in four-stroke-land, the EX 250F, EX 350F, and EX 450F offer varying amounts of power for varying rider needs, and all come with 48 mm WP XACT forks up front and a WP XACT monoshock in the rear. The EX 300 costs $9,599, while the EX 250F costs $9,099, the EX 350F costs $9,999, and the EX 450F costs $10,099.

GasGas is most well-known for its trials bikes, and it’s bringing three of them to the U.S. for 2021. The TXT Racing 250, 280, and 300 are ready to help you perfect your control in every category. This trio of two-strokes feature selectable engine maps, Braketec hydraulic clutches and brakes, and Öhlins rear shocks. The 250 will run you $7,599, while the 280 bumps it up to $7,799 and the 300 is $7,899.

Gallery: 2021 GasGas U.S. Off-Road Motorcycle Lineup

14 Photos

For junior riders, GasGas is offering a range of four gas-powered bikes and one electric bike to help build skills and confidence while having a blast. The two-stroke 2021 MC 50, MC 65, MC85, and MC 125 feature sturdy steel frames and WP XACT suspension components, and they’re ready to take all the fun and exhilaration of nailing those first jumps—along with every attempt along the way. Prices start at $4,199 for the MC 50 and range up to $6,799 for the MC 125. Meanwhile, the MC-E 5 is the sole electric option in the junior motocross lineup, and comes with a quick charger and six separate riding modes. Max power output is 5kW at 3,900 RPM, with 13.8 Nm (or just under 10.18 ft-lbs.) of torque at a cost of $4,849.

Source: GasGas